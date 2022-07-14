Angelina Pivarnick Talks Not Having Sex With Husband, Chris Larangeira

Angelina Pivarnick has been an open book regarding her love life on reality TV. Fans watched her get married to Chris Larangeira on TV years ago. But in a new episode of All Star Shore, she talked about her marriage issues with him and how they stopped having sex.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for All Star Shore episode 4.]

Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira

Angelina married Chris back in 2019. The wedding day was filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but there was drama.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese made jokes at the bride’s expense which was upsetting to Angelina. More recently, Angelina has been honest about her marital issues with her co-stars. She’s also a competitor on All Star Shore, and she talked more about her marriage.

Angelina Pivarnick talks about not having sex with Chris Larangeira

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/WireImage

The fourth episode of All Star Shore showed Angelina opening up about her love life again. She gave Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind some advice.

“You always want to keep date night because a lot of couples forget about that sh*t,” Angelina told her. “And you know what happens? They start separating.” Giannina added that they have to keep it sexy.

“You have to keep the sex alive,” Angelina revealed. “My husband tends to get very comfortable. We weren’t sexual for a while. Don’t know why. Let it go.” She said she doesn’t feel attractive to him anymore in her confessional.

Joey Essex of The Only Way Is Essex asked her if she was happy. “I’m happy some days,” she answered. “It’s weird. It’s like it goes up and down like a roller coaster. But then he–on the flip side, he is my best friend. He loves me, and he always stays around, and he really sticks through it.”

All Star Shore was reportedly filmed in the Canary Islands in Spain for two weeks in December 2021, according to Distractify. Angelina was obviously holding onto hope for things to work out with her husband. But there have been several heartbreaking updates on her situation since then.

Angelina’s marriage might be over

The reality star also admitted she was separated from her husband in the past. But it looks like they might be over for good.

In January 2022, Chris filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” according to In Touch Weekly.

In April, she was hospitalized due to stress. “My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months,” she revealed in her Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

