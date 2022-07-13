Angelina Pivarnick Teases Article About Chris Larangeira Alleged Infidelity

Angelina Pivarnick is ready to spill the tea about the alleged lies Chris Larangeira is spreading. After Chris spoke about Angelina during an Instagram Live, Angelina took to her Instagram Stories and promised fans an article containing the truth. Here’s what we know about Angelina’s upcoming piece.

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Chris Larangeira’s Instagram Live explains why he ‘walked away’ from Angelina Pivarnick

During an Instagram Live, Chris addressed fan questions about the show and his divorce from Angelina. An MTV fan account captured his comments.

“I told SallyAnn, who’s the head showrunner who owns Jersey Shore that I would take another lie detector test on the show to prove that I didn’t cheat on her,” Chris explained. “She said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ No cap, I never cheated on her.” He previously participated in a lie detector test in the first half of JSFV Season 5.

Regarding the Jersey Shore roommates, Chris said he’s “trying to stay cool with them.” He added: “I understand she has to film, that’s her job. Whether they like each other or not, they’re gonna film together. They’re gonna do their own thing. I’m not trying to come between that.”

Chris also claimed he didn’t know Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recorded the phone conversation where he explained Angelina’s alleged involvement in leaking the wedding speech. Additionally, Chris said:

“You can’t stop evil people from being evil … but you can walk away from it. And that’s exactly what I did. Just remember this. If I’m walking away from being on TV, I’m walking away from millions of dollars, from living in a mansion, just for my sanity, then you know something’s up.” Chris Larangeira, Instagram Live

Angelina Pivarnick promises ‘the truth’ is coming soon in an article

After Angelina found out about Chris’ live, she took to her Instagram Stories to respond. “ALL HE DOES IS LIE AND I’M AT MY BREAKING POINT!!!” she wrote over a screenshot of Chris’ video(via Reddit). “He isn’t telling the truth but I’m going to post an article and that should do the trick.”

Angelina Pivarnick’s Instagram Stories | Reddit

Angelina’s post continues:

“Guys once I post this article remember [people] came to me about him cheating on me with this person. I didn’t come to them. This kid needs to go about his life and stop talking about me seeing my friends out at places I go to and crying a sob story to them!!! I signed divorce papers!!! LOL. He acts like I wanted to stay married to his double life ass lol. He isn’t telling people the truth about what really happened but the person that he cheated on me with will tell her truth then. I have been quiet for too long!!!! I’m done getting bullied by him!!!” Angelina Pivarnick, Instagram Stories

Where and when this article is going to be published remains unclear. Stay tuned for updates.

Angelina and Chris both accused each other of cheating

Over the last year or so, both Angelina and Chris have been accused of being unfaithful. In the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina’s roommates discovered video doorbell footage of her with Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo.

More recently, Mike shared a conversation he had with “Old Bridge,” who claims he and Angelina have had relations for the last two years. What’s more, Angelina was also accused of cheating on Chris with her All Star Shore co-star Luis “Potro” Caballero.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2N3yP7HJI3o&t

Chris has also been accused of cheating on Angelina multiple times. In another episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4, Angelina claims Chris spent 11 hours and 27 minutes in a hotel room with a 22-year-old woman sometime at the end of 2020 or early 2021. Then, in April 2022, a few months after he filed for divorce, Chris was accused of cheating on Angelina with transgender model Jazlyn Rose (via The Sun).

Stay tuned for details about the article Angelina mentioned on Instagram. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

