Angelina Pivarnick’s Wrestling Experience Could Prove Useful Amid Twitter Feud With WWE Star Carmella

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and WWE wrestler Carmella are feuding after the women’s champion used Angelina’s catchphrase on Twitter. Here’s what we know about the feud and Angelina’s desire to “fight” pro the wrestler.

Angelina Pivarnick, Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV | Carmella, Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carmella used ‘Um, hello’ on Twitter which started a feud with Angelina Pivarnick

Carmella tweeted a GIF of Angelina’s iconic Jersey Shore line on July 3. On July 8, Angelina confronted the WWE wrestler.

https://twitter.com/CarmellaWWE/status/1543728663832760326

“Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line!!! “Angelina tweeted. “Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourowns***” Carmella quickly replied with the GIF of Mariah Carey shaking her head and saying: “I don’t know her.”

Several Jersey Shore fans supported Angelina in their replies, calling her the “OG.” But WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton backed Carmella up.

“This makes me LOL because it’s always so clear when people from outside our world try to leach on to the popularity and fame of our superstars hoping to get a reaction to boost their’ name,'” she said in a tweet. “@CarmellaWWE is queen. Don’t come for her. Good luck tho.”

Okay delusional :). Have a blessed day love. ?? https://t.co/GZFweBy44j — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Angelina wants to fight Carmella on WWE over the feud

After seeing the Carey response, Angelina and Carmella’s trash talking continued on Twitter. “B**** please,” Angelina said in another tweet. “You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll. Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own s*** and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye.”

Angelina also offered to fight the WWE wrestler. “I will fight her for free,” Angelina said on Twitter. “F*** the money. Shows how serious I am.”

She continued: “I’m sick of her trying to be me with the umhello catchphrase! Catch these hands for free. Everyone thinks I’m starting s*** which I’m not. She starts all the time with me then pretends she doesn’t know who I am.”

She uses my gif like she loves me but she don’t know who I am ahahahahaha https://t.co/YuW75o1iZQ — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Allegedly, Angelina has been trying to orchestrate a fight with Carmella since 2015 (via Reddit). Only time will tell if the WWE is going to make it happen. If it does, Angelina will be ready – she has some training in the field.

In 2011, Angelina participated in a training class with wrestling veteran Kevin Knight at the IWF Wrestling School. “Angelina was definitely not hesitant to hit the mat and get thrown around,” Knight said. “She survived the first training session and learned some basic falls and takedowns.”

At the time, sources close to Angelina claimed she wanted to shift from reality TV to a career in wrestling (via TMZ). However, she returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

Carmella called on ‘Snooki’ and ‘JWoww’ to ‘come get their girl’

Carmella’s final tweet to Angelina included a GIF of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino saying: “Yo, shut your mouth you dirty little hamster.” Carmella also called on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley to “come get” their roommate.

Farley replied with multiple cry-laugh emojis and the melting face emoji. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates regarding this feud.

See more from Angelina and her roommates in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airing Thursdays on MTV.

RELATED: ‘Floribama Shore’: Why the Cast Hasn’t Addressed Gus Smyrnios and Candace Rice’s Twitter Feud