Angus Cloud Says Filming ‘Euphoria’ Is Way More Grueling Than Working at a Fried Chicken Restaurant

Euphoria breakout star Angus Cloud is one of the biggest up-and-coming performers in Hollywood. Since his debut, the 24-year-old actor has made waves in the industry and has several upcoming film and TV projects. But prior to his Euphoria superstardom, Cloud came from humble beginnings. He recently opened up about working with Euphoria director Sam Levinson on the hit teen drama and admitted acting is much more exhausting than his former service job.

Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ success and rapid rise to fame

Cloud’s rise to superstardom is similar to many Hollywood success stories. One day, while walking the streets of Brooklyn, New York, casting scout Eleonore Hendricks spotted Cloud.

At the time, Cloud was working as a server at a chicken and waffles restaurant in New York. He then found himself flying out to Los Angeles to audition for Euphoria with casting director Jennifer Venditti, per Variety. She thought Cloud would be a natural fit for the character of Fezco — a misguided, but generally well-intentioned stoner type.

Cloud has now played the character for two seasons alongside co-stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and others. They all play students at East Highland High School.

Euphoria has earned its fair share of controversy thanks to its unhampered portrayal of sex, drug use, violence, and overall drama. However, it remains a huge hit among audiences. It’s HBO Max’s second most watched show behind Game of Thrones. It was renewed for a third season back in February, though a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Angus Cloud says working with Sam Levinson on ‘Euphoria’ is exhausting

Cloud told Variety that acting on Euphoria is just as, if not more, grueling than working at a chicken and waffles restaurant. He said a working day on Euphoria can run anywhere from 10 to 16 hours.

“It surprised me,” he told Variety. “Because I’m not in there sweating and busting my ass, but mentally, I get off work, get in the car and go, ‘S***! What the f***? I’m tired as f***, and not even doing s***!’”

Part of this is likely due to the working conditions on the Euphoria set. They came under scrutiny back in March after a scathing report from The Daily Beast claimed actors were often subjected to 18-hour work days while filming season 2. However, HBO was quick to deny the claims, several cast members have confirmed that Levinson can run a chaotic set.

Regardless of whether the Euphoria set is actually “toxic,” Levinson does have a tendency to rewrite storylines until the last minute. And he keeps actors working late — something Cloud seems to have referenced in his remarks to Variety.

“I’m a pretty easygoing, goofy guy,” he added. “But Fezco doesn’t laugh or smile too much. I’ll be like this all day [he scrunches his face] and I gotta release my eyebrows.”

Angus Cloud’s upcoming projects and long-term career goals

Cloud may be tuckered out from working long hours on the set of Euphoria. But it doesn’t seem to have slowed him down.

Since making his TV debut on Euphoria, Cloud has starred in campaigns for well-known brands including Ralph Lauren and AMIRI. He’s also set to star in the upcoming thriller The Line and true-crime flick Your Lucky Day, per IMDb.

Beyond his role on Euphoria, Cloud just wants to “keep making cool projects.” He hinted that he might be interested in signing on to more comedy-heavy movies or TV shows — or even a superhero flick.

Cloud told GQ earlier this year: “I’m a pretty goofy guy in real life, so it’d be fun to try and see If I could bring that goofiness to the camera. Also I want to be in something like [Fantastic Four]. I want to do some [Harry Potter-esque] ‘Wingardium Leviosa.’ I’m ready for it all man. There’s like infinite universes that you can be a part of.”

