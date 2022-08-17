Angus Cloud Trusts ‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson With the HBO Show’s Future: ‘He Not Gonna Drag It on Like ‘Lost”

HBO Max’s hit show Euphoria has cemented itself as a TV phenomenon since first premiering in June 2019. It stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and others as troubled teenagers trying to navigate high school, relationships, drug addictions, and more. Recently, Euphoria star Angus Cloud opened up about working with director Sam Levinson. And he offered some vague remarks about the future of the show.

How ‘Euphoria’ rose to fame

Euphoria is the brainchild of Sam Levinson. He told Entertainment Weekly he originally pitched it to HBO as a “raw and honest portrait” of drugs and being young.

Euphoria’s popularity can be credited to many things, including the Emmy-nominated cast, dream-like cinematography, music, and iconic looks. But the internet is also a crucial component of the show’s success. Fans regularly take to social media to react to new episodes and keep Euphoria trending.

So far, Euphoria has only aired two eight-episode seasons. Euphoria Season 3 was confirmed back in February. However, little else is known about the show beyond that. But there are certainly endless possibilities for where Levinson could take the characters in future Euphoria storylines. Considering Levinson’s history of rewriting scripts last minute, sometimes even on the day of filming, it’s safe to say any plans for more Euphoria episodes are subject to change.

Angus Cloud on working with Sam Levinson and the possibilities for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

According to Cloud, even Euphoria’s biggest stars have been left in the dark about the show’s future.

Cloud, who plays Fezco on Euphoria, recently appeared on the cover of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue. He told Variety he has no idea how long the series will run for. And at that time, he still hadn’t seen a script for Euphoria Season 3.

However, Cloud’s faith in Levinson remains intact. “I’m just excited to see what Sam comes up with,” he said. “He not gonna drag it on like Lost.“

Although Cloud’s vague remarks hardly confirmed anything about Euphoria’s future, it seems he’s confident in the director’s vision and feels the series will end at its natural conclusion.

Angus Cloud’s upcoming projects

Outside of Euphoria, Cloud has plenty of exciting projects on the horizon. Cloud will star in the upcoming thriller The Line. The cast also includes Hereditary’s Alex Wolff and Halle Bailey, the star of the live-action The Little Mermaid remake. Cloud plays the character Robert DeWitt, per IMDb.

Cloud is also set to appear in the film Your Lucky Day. It details the events of a $156 million lottery ticket triggering a hostage situation, per IMDb.

Beyond his role on Euphoria, Cloud just wants to “keep making cool projects.” He told GQ earlier this year: “I’m a pretty goofy guy in real life, so it’d be fun to try and see If I could bring that goofiness to the camera. Also I want to be in something like [Fantastic Four]. I want to do some [Harry Potter-esque] ‘Wingardium Leviosa.’ I’m ready for it all man. There’s like infinite universes that you can be a part of.”

