‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: Every Event Coming in August 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ready to celebrate the end of summer with exciting events in August. This month, players can expect weekly fireworks shows filled with fun activities, as well as new limited-time items in Nook Shopping and more. Here’s everything fans can look forward to in the coming weeks.

August is the last chance for Summer Shell collecting

This month marks the last leg of Summer Shell season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players have until Aug. 31 to collect those beachy blue shells, which started washing up on the shore in June. The Summer Shells are used in a variety of DIY recipes for summer-themed items, including rugs, walls, flooring, wreaths, and more.

August marks the return of weekly firework events in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

Hi, everyone! Today marks the beginning of August! We'll be having fireworks shows every Sunday evening all month long, just like last year. Make sure you try out Redd's Raffle, plus all the other seasonal fun! pic.twitter.com/Ih2T2wVM1A — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) August 1, 2022

There are no official in-game holiday events in August, but Animal Crossing is still packed this month with weekly celebrations. Every Sunday night in August 2022 — Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28 — the sky will light up with colorful fireworks.

All day long, players can speak to Isabelle, who stands outside Resident Services. She’ll hand out one of four bopper hats — a bulb, a heart, a star, or a flower. As Animal Crossing World notes, the hats will change with each fireworks show, so players should be able to collect them all. Additionally, she’ll accept custom fireworks, which players can create from the custom patterns on their NookPhones. Select the “I have a firework idea” dialogue option when speaking to Isabelle before or during the event to put firework designs in the sky!

The fireworks shows officially begin at 7 p.m. and run until 12 a.m. During this time, players can check out Redd’s Raffle outside Resident Services, where he’ll have dozens of raffle prizes to hand out. Players can have the chance to win sparklers, fountain fireworks, bubbles, balloons, and more handheld accessories. Plus, the prizes include snacks like cotton candy, boba drinks, and frozen treats.

Flick hosts another Summer Bug-Off event in late August in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

The third of four Summer Bug-Off events will happen on Aug. 28. Flick will set up a tent outside Resident Services between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. During the event, players can speak to Flick to start a three-minute timer. The goal is to catch as many bugs as possible within three minutes. Each bug earns points, which can be exchanged for prizes at Flick’s tent. Players can also sell their bugs to Flick for extra Bells.

New limited-time are arriving in Nook Shopping

Hi, everyone! I hope all my friends in the northern hemisphere are keeping cool! Be sure to drink plenty of water, and don't push yourself too hard. I hope you all can find a way to enjoy the season wherever you are. Take care! pic.twitter.com/xq8iejHRGA — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 19, 2022

Animal Crossing players can expect a few limited-time Nook Shopping items throughout the month of August. For starters, the Rodeo-Style Springy Ride-On is still available until Aug. 15. Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 14, players can also purchase two outfits from Nook Shopping to celebrate Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day. Finally, a cucumber horse and an eggplant cow will hit the online store between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 in honor of Obon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

