‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: Every Event Coming in July 2022

July is a fairly quiet month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022. For the last two years, Nintendo has released a summer update for the game in July to bring new features and set up events. Unfortunately, it looks like there are no updates planned this time around. However, fans can still check out a couple of activities and purchase seasonal Nook Shopping items. Here’s every event coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July 2022.

Summer shell season is in full swing in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may have noticed bright blue shells lining the shore in June. These gorgeous items are called Summer Shells, used in seasonal DIY recipes. Summer Shells will continue to appear throughout July, giving fans more time to craft summer items. There are nine recipes that call for Summer Shells, including underwater and tropical-themed flooring and wallpaper. Plus, there’s a shell-shaped wreath, a wand, and a bag.

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ players have a Fishing Tourney and a Bug-Off in July 2022

Those who want to earn extra Bells for bugs and fish should take note of the Fishing Tourney and Bug-Off in July 2022. In both hemispheres, CJ will always host a Fishing Tourney on the second Saturday of July — that’s July 9 in 2022. When the day arrives, CJ will set up his tent at Resident Services between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. He’ll invite players to join the competition, which involves catching as many fish as possible within three minutes.

After each round, players can exchange points for fishing-themed prizes. They can also sell their findings to CJ, who offers more Bells for fish than Nook’s Cranny. Fans should take note of a few high-priced fish that returned to the waters in July: the Napoleonfish (ocean, 15,000 bells) and the Blue Marlin (pier, 15,000 bells).

Later, on July 23, Northern Hemisphere players can participate in another Bug-Off, which happens on the fourth Saturday of each summer month (per Animal Crossing World). Flick will set up in front of Resident Services between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The same rules for the Fishing Tourney apply here: catch as many bugs as possible within three minutes. The more points players earn, the more prizes they can redeem.

Flick will also buy bugs from players. To get the most Bells, focus on catching high-priced July critters like the Golden Stag (palm trees, 18,000 bells).

Seasonal events bring new Nook Shopping items in July 2022

Happy July, friends! To celebrate Tanabata coming up next week, Nook Shopping is now selling bamboo grass for one week only. I hope you get a chance to check it out…and I hope all your wishes come true this year!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can look forward to some limited-time Nook Shopping items to celebrate real-life events throughout July 2022. First up is Bamboo Grass, which will be available until July 7 in honor of the Japanese event called Tanabata. Then, from July 8 to July 22, players can celebrate Marine Day by purchasing a Ship-Wheel.

Starting on July 10, players have 10 days to buy a Phrygian Cap in honor of Le 14 Juillet, a.k.a. Bastille Day, which marks an event from the French Revolution. Finally, starting on July 15, the Cowboy Festival brings a Rodeo-Style Springy Ride-On to Nook Shopping.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

