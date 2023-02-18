Anna Kendrick Once Revealed She Hated Talking About ‘Twilight’

Anna Kendrick was a part of the Twilight cast from the first film until Breaking Dawn Part 1. Despite how close she was to the franchise, she grew fed up with giving interviews about the movies quickly.

Anna Kendrick never got a job because of ‘Twilight’

Anna Kendrick | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Twilight has done wonders for the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It turned both actors into huge A-Listers, and gave Pattinson the boost in his career he was looking for. But Kendrick didn’t experience similar benefits during her time in the franchise.

“I’ve never gotten a job because of Twilight. The thing with that is, the Twilight fans are so kind. I know people kind of make fun of them but they are really kind people – that’s been the best thing about that, but I have never got a job because of that film,” she once said in an interview with DIY.

Instead, her Oscar nomination for the much smaller movie Up in the Air provided her with more opportunities. But they weren’t the opportunities she was looking for.

“You know, I got a lot of job offers after Up in the Air where I would be doing basically the same thing as I did there, which is not good for me,” Kendrick said. “It’s supposed to be a creative industry, but people just want to put you in a little box, and say ‘oh she only does one thing’. I think weirdly, it took time for people to forget about the specifics of that character, and say ‘oh she was good in that, let’s get her in to look at this’ rather than ‘oh you know who we should get, that one chick who does that one thing!'”

Why Anna Kendrick hated talking about ‘Twilight’

Given the popularity of the series, Kendrick would have to do a lot of press for the franchise. But there was a lot of tabloid focus on Pattinson and Stewart’s personal lives at the time. This meant Kendrick faced many difficult questions about her co-stars, which tainted her interviews.

“Which is why I don’t like talking about Twilight – I try to use really evasive boring answers,” she said. “I don’t know how to avoid it – people just want to write a really inflammatory headline. I know it’s news and people deal with it all the time, but I like to think that people don’t just look at the headlines. I can’t remember the last rational one I saw. I’m not angry, I’m disappointed.”

Why Anna Kendrick once said she wanted to murder the ‘Twilight’ cast

Being a part of the vampire flicks wasn’t always a fun time for Kendrick. When she was brought on board to film the first movie, she could barely deal with the environment she was in. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick recalled her difficulty adjusting to the movie’s Portland, Oregon setting.

“I just remember my converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, you know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” she said. “There was like something about it that was like, you know, like you go through like some trauma event, like people who survive like a hostage situation. You’re kind of bonded for life.”