Anne Hathaway Made $7.5 Million Salary for 19 Minutes of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

A-list actors get paid a ton of money for appearing in movies, even if, sometimes, those appearances are mere cameos. Being a box office draw also helps line their pockets, even when it comes to cameos with few lines (like Mark Hamill in The Force Awakens). Anne Hathaway appeared in The Dark Knight Rises for under 20 minutes but took home a $7.5 million salary.

Anne Hathaway played Selina Kyle in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Catwoman is a divisive character for many DC Comics fans. She is one of the Dark Knight’s most resilient enemies but is also sometimes depicted as an anti-heroine. Her love-hate relationship with Batman also takes up a huge portion of the conversations about her. Catwoman is to Selina Kyle what Batman is to Bruce Wayne. She is Kyle’s burglar alter ego who often wears a tight one-piece latex outfit.

Several actors have played Catwoman over the years. Hathaway had her turn as the character in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises. She first appears she’s hired to steal Bruce Wayne’s fingerprints from his house, after which she engages in a series of twists that favor every player in the movie, including herself.

By the movie’s end, Kyle has abandoned her allegiance to Bane and kills him, siding with Bruce. She helps him stop the bomb from going off and killing innocent people. And they even get together, romantically.

Hathaway said she went in for the audition blind, not knowing which role she would land. When she got the part, she trained extensively in martial arts and worked hard at the gym to keep fit for the role.

Anne Hathaway earned $7.5 million for 19 minutes of screen time

Hathaway has a captivating screen presence that draws people to theaters. Her appearance in The Dark Knight Rises brought audiences to the film. But she was in the movie for a total of 19 minutes, shared BuzzFeed, although she earned millions for it.

For context, The Dark Knight Rises has a running time of 165 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours and 45 minutes. Hathaway’s 19-minute appearance saw her take home $7.5 million, which was more than her co-star, Tom Hardy, who had more screen time than her.

According to Koimoi, Hardy appeared in The Dark Knight Rises for 22 minutes but was paid $2.5 million. The film’s lead star, Christian Bale, had the biggest payday, receiving $15 million for his role as the titular hero.

How much money does Anne Hathaway make, and what is her net worth?

Hathaway broke into the acting industry with her role in The Princess Diaries. The star was 18 years old at the time and took home a $400,000 salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earned double that for her role in Brokeback Mountain. When she starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep, Hathaway became a household name. She also broke the six-figure mark for the first time, earning $1 million for the role.

The star’s salary began reflecting her upward career trajectory. She earned $5 million for Get Smart and the same for Bride Wars. For Les Miserables, the actor’s 15-minute performance as a prostitute resulted in a $10 million payday. Her roles in Alice Through the Looking Glass and Rio 2 earned her $15 million.

Anne Hathaway is worth $80 million in 2022, up from $50 million in 2019.

