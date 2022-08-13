Anne Heche’s Romantic Life: Everyone She Dated

Anne Heche died on August 12, a week after she sustained severe burns and other injuries in a single-car crash. In life, Heche’s family life, professional life, and romantic life, especially her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, were heavily discussed. Do you remember everyone the late actor was romantically linked to?

Before Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche was linked to a much older man

Anne Heche was married once and had several significant relationships. Still, most people remember Heche with her love, Ellen DeGeneres. What few people remember is that she had a high-profile romance before DeGeneres.

Steve Martin and Anne Heche | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1994, Heche, then just 25, began dating Steve Martin. Martin and Heche’s May-December romance was heavily criticized at the time. The pair dated until 1997, when Heche met DeGeneres. She left the Father of the Bride star after sharing an intense moment with DeGeneres.

Ellen and Anne Heche considered getting married

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche first hooked up in 1997, when Heche was still seeing Martin, admitted Heche in her tell-all memoir, Call Me Crazy. The actor revealed, in her writing, that she fell for Ellen immediately after seeing her at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche attend Emmy Awards together in 1997 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the memoir, Heche said it was “love at first sight,” but DeGeneres was initially reluctant to get involved. Heche recalled that DeGeneres was concerned that she would end up being an “experiment” for Heche, who Degeneres thought was only interested in men. The pair dated until 2000. Heche said that she felt alone and isolated toward the end of her relationship.

Anne Heche left Ellen to marry Coleman Laffoon

In 2001, Heche made her first public appearance with Coleman Laffoon, a cameraman she worked with on a documentary about DeGeneres. The couple fell into a serious relationship quickly. They married the same year, and Heche gave birth to her first child, Homer.

Anne Heche and Coleman Laffoon | John Shearer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The union wasn’t meant to last, though. Heche and Laffoon’s divorce was finalized in 2009. By the time the former flames had finalized their divorce, Heche was already seeing someone else. Her next relationship, some argue, was her most serious, although she never married again.

After Laffoon the late actor was in a long-term relationship with James Tupper

In 2008, Heche made her public debut with James Tupper, although their relationship is said to have begun much earlier. The same year they went public about their relationship, they also revealed they were expecting a child together.

Anne Heche and James Tupper | C Flanigan/Getty Images

Heche gave birth to her second son, Atlas Heche Tupper, in 2009. The couple fell into a serious, committed relationship but opted not to get married, despite much needling from those around them. In a 2011 interview with the Telegraph, Heche explained that she saw no purpose in getting married since there was nothing to “gain” from it. The couple ended their romance in 2018.

The ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ actor had a string of flings after James Tupper

Following the end of her romance with Tupper, Heche was linked to Liz Brixius and Thomas Jane. Brixius and Heche’s relationship was never officially confirmed and is believed only to have lasted a few months. According to Life and Style, the duo opted not to label their relationship. Just like her connection to Brixius, Heche didn’t initially confirm she briefly dated Jane. The duo met on the set of Hung. The relationship, once again, wasn’t long-lasting. Jane confirmed the relationship in the wake of Heche’s death.

Thomas Jane and Anne Heche | Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute

Heche wasn’t openly seeing anyone at the time of her death. The late actor, who did share plenty with fans on Instagram, was careful to keep her private life largely off social media. Her most recent Instagram posts, posted just a month before her tragic death, were work-related, as were most of her other updates.

