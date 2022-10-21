Another ‘Deal or No Deal’ Case Model Is Debunking Meghan Markle’s Bra Claim

Long before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worked as a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal during season 2. She revealed in the past that she didn’t necessarily enjoy her time on the show and only took the job as a way to pay her bills.

During an episode of her Archetypes podcast with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex had a few more not-so-positive things to say about her experience working on Deal or No Deal. However, some of the 25 other women she stood on the stage with have spoken out about her claims and denied that they’re true.

Season 2 ‘Deal or No Deal’ briefcase models including Meghan Markle and Patricia Kara | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meghan opens up about her experience on ‘Deal Or No Deal’

During a recent episode of her Spotify podcast, Prince Harry’s wife and Hilton discussed the “bimbo” label. Meghan opened up about how she felt being on Deal or No Deal, and what she claimed she and fellow case models supposedly needed to do before taping.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Meghan explained in the sixth episode of the Archetypes podcast. “I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance.”

She continued: “You have to imagine, just to paint the picture for you, that before the tapings of the show all the girls would line up and there were different stations and you had your lashes put on and your extensions put in and the padding in your bra.

Meghan Markle photographed holding ‘Deal or No Deal’ briefcase | Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We were even given spray tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

Patricia Kara debunks the duchess’ claim about ‘bra station’

Patricia Kara, who worked on the game show with Meghan, told Inside Edition that she did not feel the same way the duchess did and denied that there was any station where bras were padded.

“It’s unfortunate that she felt that way because in my experience, I’ve never, ever felt that way,” Kara said. She then insisted: “There was no bra station. There was no bra station!”

Kara worked on the show from 2005 to 2009, appearing in all every season and even returned for the reboot in 2018. Since her time as a briefcase model, she has been featured in several magazines and commercials and had roles on a number of TV programs.

‘Deal or No Deal’ No. 9 briefcase model Patricia Kara | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Another briefcase model denies they were treated like bimbos

Kara isn’t the only case model to debunk Meghan’s comments. Claudia Jordan, who worked on the game show each season opening case No. 1, took to her Instagram Stories to fire off about the duchess’ bimbo claims.

Jordan disagreed with Meghan’s take about how production treated the women saying: “For clarity — yes, getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but for every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants.”

In a second post, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star added: “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out Gestures Meghan Markle Uses to Appear Equal and ‘Less Like an A-lister’