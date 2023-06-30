Here's why another royal says he feels bad for the Duke of Sussex after he stepped down from his role and moved to America.

So much drama has unfolded over the last few years since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles within the royal family and moved to the other side of the pond. Millions of people around the world have watched and formed opinions about the Sussexes and the whole situation including other royals.

Now one prince is revealing why he feels bad for Harry, who he believes is “suffering,” since stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Harry attends the state funeral and Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Who is Prince Emanuele Filiberto?

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice was born on June 22, 1972, in Geneva, Switzerland. His parents are Marina Doria and Vittorio Emanuele, Prince of Naples (a disputed head of the House of Savoy); making him the grandson of Italy’s last king.

Filiberto is married to French actor Clotilde Courau. Prince Albert of Monaco was the best man at their wedding. The couple has two daughters together, and in June 2023, The Telegraph reported that Filiberto planned to renounce his title and claim to the throne to his eldest daughter, Princess Vittoria.

Regarding that decision, he told Fox News Digital: “We are in a world where there are a lot of changes, a lot of quick changes, and I really like the approach that today the younger generation can [take on] uncertain matters. I do not want to, let’s say, block my daughter until I become very old and perhaps take some wonderful things [away from her] that she could do. She also needs to do her life and her career because we are not a reigning monarchy. She has to work to gain money.

“When I feel she is ready, [I would be] very pleased to do a step behind and let her take the role of chief of the royal family in Italy.”

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice during for the mass in memory of the kings of Italy within the Pantheon in Rome, Italy | Stefano Montesi – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Filiberto had made a number of appearances on TV shows and won the fifth edition of Ballando con le stelle (the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars).

The Italian royal says he felt sorry for Prince Harry because he’s ‘suffering’

The Italian prince also talked to Fox News Digital about the British prince.

The Prince of Venice admitted that he felt sorry for the Duke of Sussex when he attended his father’s coronation alone saying: “I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone … because he’s still the son of the king of England. I think private matters should stay private in families. I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening … You grew up to be like this. I know what it feels like to be part of a royal family, to have this blood that is in you.”

Filiberto continued: “I’m the last person to try to judge people because I also did things that were completely out of, let’s say, the protocol, I wanted to present myself to the Italian people. So I did television, I accept everyone and the only thing I wish is happiness so that they could be able to [raise] their children in another life. And in the end, we’ll see who was right and who was not. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life.”

Prince Harry arriving alone at Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Venice also said he admires King Charles

The Italian royal spoke about his respect for Britain’s new monarch and the work he’s done over the years.

“I had the pleasure to meet King Charles several times,” he said. “I think he’s a wonderful man first than a king. He’s a man that was speaking about [the environment] much more before everyone else was speaking about it … He is an artistic person. And I think all of that combined will make him a fantastic king. And I totally support him. He is already doing an incredible job.”