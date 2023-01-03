Ant Anstead Accuses Christina Hall of Exploitation Again, Says the HGTV Star’s Fans Fell For ‘PR Spin’ 

Ant Anstead seemingly reignited his feud with ex-wife Christina Hall by accusing the HGTV star of exploiting their son again. He also said her fans “fell for” her “PR spin” regarding the custody battle over the toddler. Here’s what the English TV presenter said while responding to fan comments on an Instagram post.

Ant Anstead shared Instagram photos of Hudson, the son he shares with HGTV star Christina Hall

On Jan. 3, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post revealing how he spent Christmas with his family. The English TV presenter has three children: a daughter named Amelie and a son named Archie he shares with his ex-wife Louise Storey, and a three-year-old son named Hudson he shares with his second ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall. Anstead has been in a relationship with actor Renée Zellweger since 2021.

“What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!” he captioned a carousel of photos and videos. “Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US. Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead [red heart emoji, heart face emoji, UK flag emoji] the perfect week x.”

While the photos and caption Ant Anstead shared on Instagram were innocuous, he got spicy with fans in the comments section of his post.

“Why are you able to post the baby when Christina can’t? You both are amazing parents and love your kids just play nice things work out better that way,” one fan wrote, to which another fan responded, “I came in the comments just to find this one. [crying laughing emoji].”

Anstead joined the discourse in his comments section by replying, “I know right! Some prize class plonkers out there (who fell for the PR spin) x.”

He also repeated accusations against his ex-wife Christina Hall, saying she “exploited” their son Hudson “multiple times.”

“The amount of custody she had is undisputed,” the Wheeler Dealers host said in response to a fan accusing him of lying about his ex. “The month before I filed (March) she had FIVE full days. And the month after (May) was the first time she EVER had him half the time. Ever!! She exploited him multiple times and that is (again) not disputed because there are countless pictures out there of it happening…. So again….. please show the lie you speak of…… still waiting x.”

The former couple recently ended their months-long custody battle

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall recently concluded their custody battle over their son Hudson, with their new shared custody terms remaining very similar to what they were before the months-long legal drama.

In April, the English TV presenter filed for emergency custody of the child, accusing Hall of endangering and exploiting Hudson. Toward the end of their custody battle, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show the toddler on her reality shows or social media.

In November, Hall responded to a fan who commented on an Instagram photo asking why the HGTV star used an emoji to cover Hudson’s face in a family photo. “Hudson’s father was using Instagram as a tool to judge the kind of mom I was since that’s the only access he had to me,” Hall wrote. “He was using every picture I had of Hudson and picking it apart. Pulling side by side comparisons and showing Hudson wasn’t smiling big enough, etc, etc. It was making it extremely stressful for me so I removed the pressure for myself and Hudson.”