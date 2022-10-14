Ant Anstead Defends Himself After Christina Hall Fans Attack Him Over Photos of Son Hudson

Christina Hall fans attacked her ex-husband Ant Anstead for sharing photos of their son Hudson on Instagram. Hall recently promised not to show the three-year-old on her social media or reality shows after Anstead accused the HGTV star of “exploiting” their child. Here’s what the Wheeler Dealers star posted, how fans reacted, and how Anstead defended himself.

Ant Anstead shared new photos of son Hudson after Christina Hall said she wouldn’t show the toddler on social media

On Oct. 13, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post showing several pictures of his son Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall. The seven photos showed the three-year-old with his grandfather, and Anstead explained in the caption that his parents were finally able to visit him in the U.S. after the pandemic lockdowns.

The Wheeler Dealer star’s post came shortly after Hall shared an Oct. 2 Instagram post promising she would no longer show Hudson on her TV shows or social media. She made the announcement after Anstead filed court documents in September accusing Hall of exploiting their son.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” the HGTV star captioned an unsmiling selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

In April, the English TV presenter filed court documents accusing the Christina on the Coast star of endangering their child and putting him at medical risk. He requested emergency custody but was denied after Hall filed papers refuting his claims.

Christina Hall fans slammed Ant Anstead for sharing photos of his son after the custody battle

After Ant Anstead posted photos of his son Hudson, Christina Hall fans flooded the comments section slamming the English TV presenter. Anstead defended himself against some of the attacks.

“Kinda funny how you can post pictures though???” wrote one fan. “I love seeing him but that’s NOT RIGHT!”

Another fan commented, “How come you can post pics of Hudson but Christina can’t? That doesn’t seem fair. If it’s exploitative for one of you to put him on here, isn’t it exploitative of both of you? Food for thought.”

One fan wrote, “So I guess Christine [sic] can post pictures of Hudson and her family. I can see you not wanting him on her show but she should be allowed to post pictures of him whenever she wants, just like you do and everyone else post pictures of their kids on Instagram when ever [sic] they choose to.”

Anstead replied, “she totally can! X.”

And when another fan asked, “Why is Hudson on your IG?? But mom can’t have him on hers???” Anstead responded, “…. The clues are hidden in the replies in this post…. Gods speed x.”

Some fans defended the English TV presenter

Ant Anstead fans defended him in the comments section, and the Wheeler Dealers star responded to many of their remarks, too.

In one comment that has over 300 likes, a fan wrote, “For all of the people who have commented/are going to comment that it is hypocritical for Ant to post pics of Hudson but Christina can’t: He NEVER said she can’t post pictures on social media of their son. He requested that she not use their son in paid advertisements. There is a big difference between posting innocent family pictures and using your child’s image and likeness for monetary gain.”

Another fan wrote, “Ant delete all these hater comments. They obviously don’t read. Lovely pictures of your father and Hudson ❤️.” Ant responded, “no … it’s best to leave them up here. It’s an interesting insight into human behavior as the ‘herd’ follow clickbait and tantrums rather than access the facts to draw a more informed decision. X.”

One fan said, “What a great photo! You are doing a wonderful job as a father! Your sense of humor is shining in some of your replies! I hope the hate and nonsense doesnt [sic] get you down!!”

To which Anstead replied, “I have to laugh about it actually. The uninformed herd mentality is telling of our current climate. If someone said to me 25 weeks ago ‘get some flack from a bunch of Karen’s in exchange for Hudzo not being exploited for money’ I would take that deal! X.”

