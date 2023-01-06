Ant Anstead Drops Subtle Clue About His Relationship With Renée Zellweger 

Ant Anstead subtly gave fans an update about his relationship with Renée Zellweger by sharing a photo of his son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Here’s what Anstead posted and what it reveals about his ongoing romance with the movie star.

(L-R) Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger | Karwai Tang/WireImage; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ant Anstead recently dropped a subtle clue about his relationship with Renée Zellweger on Instagram

On Jan. 3, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post showing his three-year-old son Hudson playing cricket. “It’s merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET [paddle and ball emoji],” Anstead captioned one photo and two videos of the toddler. “‘Daddo it’s like baseball….’ [crying laughing emoji].”

In previous Instagram posts, Anstead revealed that he and the three-year-old spent Christmas morning in Laguna Beach, California, before spending the rest of the day on a flight to the UK, where the cricket videos were taken. The English TV presenter revealed that it was Hudson’s first time out of the country.

The two videos showed Hudson swinging a paddle to hit a small plastic ball. Fans loved seeing Anstead’s son, but they were perhaps even more excited to see a familiar figure in the background of the first photo – his girlfriend of over a year, actor Renée Zellweger.

Fans noticed Renée Zellweger in the background of a photo Ant Anstead posted during his visit to the UK

Since Renée Zellweger appeared in the background of the photo Ant Anstead posted during his visit to the UK, fans assumed he brought the Oscar-winning actor home to meet his entire family. Anstead’s parents and two oldest children, Amelie and Archie, live in England.

“Renée meeting the family,” one fan commented on the Instagram post, adding two clapping emojis and a heart eyes emoji. Another fan responded, “and she’s wearing her best outfit,” noting the orange baseball cap Zellweger is often photographed in. And another fan replied, “HER real Bridgette [sic] Jones story,” a reference to one of Zellweger’s most iconic roles.

“I’m so happy he’s still with Renée! He’s [sic] seems like such a great dad!” commented one fan, while another said, “Woohoo i see the WHOLE family is there, that’s so lovely [heart eyes emoji] xx.”

The couple is ‘still going strong’ and could get engaged ‘very soon,’ according to inside sources

In October 2022, Ant Anstead was spotted moving some of his belongings into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s house. The couple has been living in separate homes across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California.

But Us Weekly reported that Anstead and Zellweger were not moving in together. “Ant is selling his home because he is ready for something new,” said an insider, adding, “They are still going strong.” The source claimed the Wheeler Dealers host was merely storing some things in Zellweger’s garage while preparing to sell his house.

A second source told the publication that the two stars are closer than ever and might get engaged “very soon.” “They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything,” the insider shared. “They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”