Ant Anstead Says ‘Court Is Closed’ in Custody Battle With Christina Hall

Ant Anstead seemingly suggested that his custody battle with Christina Hall is over. Here’s what the English TV presenter said about the outcome of his months-long legal drama with the HGTV star.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been battling over custody of their son for months

In April, Ant Anstead filed for emergency custody of his three-year-old son with Christina Hall. He accused Hall of putting the toddler at medical risk and endangering him. Hall filed court documents refuting her ex-husband’s allegations. His order for emergency custody was denied, and the former couple was required to attend mediation.

On Sept. 26, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration saying that while most of the custody problems were resolved “without the need for court intervention,” there was “just one unresolved issue between us; whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows” (per In Touch). He accused his ex-wife of exploiting their child in social media ads.

Anstead and Hall not only fought in the courtroom – they also waged war on social media. The English TV presenter liked a fan comment calling the HGTV star a “narcissist” and accusing her of “gaslighting,” while Hall shared a fan post about “post-separation abuse.”

Ant Anstead said ‘court is closed’ and his son is ‘protected’

On Oct. 13, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post showing several pictures of his and Christina Hall’s son. Many fans slammed the Wheeler Dealers star for sharing images of Hudson after accusing Hall of exploitation.

Anstead liked fan comments explaining that he had no problem with Hall sharing family photos of Hudson; he just didn’t want the child to appear in sponsored ads. He also seemingly confirmed that the legal drama had finally come to an end.

“You and Christina have a LONG 15 years ahead with all the legal filings,” one fan commented. “It’s exhausting & expensive. (speaking from experience).”

Anstead replied, “agreed! Wished she agreed 25 weeks ago when I asked her privately. But alas, anyway appears it’s over now and court is closed and Hudzo is protected! X x.”

Christina Hall accused the English TV presenter of ‘manipulation tactics’

On Oct. 2, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post saying she would no longer show Hudson on TV or her social media, and she accused Ant Anstead of using “manipulation tactics.”

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” the HGTV star captioned an unsmiling selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

After explaining that she previously allowed Hudson to film with her to include him in family activities, Hall continued, “Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family.”

Hall has two other children, whom she shares with her first ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa and Hall frequently post photos and videos of their kids on social media, and the children occasionally appear in each of the former spouses’ reality shows.

