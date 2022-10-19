Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle

Ant Anstead is selling his Laguna Beach house located just across the street from his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. Sources say the couple isn’t moving in together, but they’re not breaking up, either. Anstead’s house sale comes on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall. Here’s what we know about the house, what it means for Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship, and the English TV presenter’s custody battle with his ex-wife.

Ant Anstead is selling the house across the street from his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been dating since June 2021, following the Wheeler Dealers star’s divorce from Christina Hall. Anstead and Zellweger have been living in homes across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California.

The English TV presenter was recently spotted moving some large items into Zellweger’s house, sparking rumors that the couple is moving in together. He put his home on the market for $3.3 million.

But, according to TMZ, Anstead and Zellweger are not moving in together… despite putting his house up for sale and moving furniture into the Oscar winner’s place. Inside sources close to the couple told the publication Anstead is merely storing some things in his girlfriend’s garage as he prepares to stage his house for sale.

Ant Anstead selling his house has sparked engagement rumors with Renée Zellweger

Fans shouldn’t take the house sale as a sign that Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are splitting up. In fact, they might be preparing to take their relationship to the next level.

An insider told Us Weekly that the two stars have “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while.”

The source added, “They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything. They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”

As for why Anstead is selling the house across the street from his girlfriend’s, a second source shared, “Ant is selling his home because he is ready for something new.” And, although they aren’t moving in together, “they are still going strong.”

The ‘Wheeler Dealers’ star has been fighting for full custody of his son with HGTV star Christina Hall

Ant Anstead moved his things into Renée Zellweger’s house shortly after he was seen leaving court. The English TV presenter has been fighting with his ex-wife Christina Hall over custody of their three-year-old son Hudson for several months.

In April, Anstead requested emergency custody, claiming the HGTV star endangered their child and put him at medical risk. His request was denied after Hall filed documents refuting his claims, and the former couple was required to attend mediation.

On Sept. 26, the Wheeler Dealers star filed a supplemental declaration accusing Hall of exploiting their son on social media. The Christina on the Coast star responded on Oct. 2 by sharing an Instagram post saying she wouldn’t show Hudson on her social media or reality shows anymore.

