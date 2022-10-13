Ant Anstead Shares New Photos of Son Hudson After Christina Hall Vows to Keep Him Off Social Media

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting over custody of their son for months. Anstead recently posted new photos of the three-year-old after accusing his HGTV star ex-wife of “exploiting” their child on social media. Here’s what the English TV presenter posted and how fans responded.

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ant Anstead shared several new photos of his and Christina Hall’s son, Hudson

On Oct. 13, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post containing several pictures of his three-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

“Covid lockdown was hard on everyone. Finally the world is getting back to normal… which means… my parents made it to America!” the Wheeler Dealers star captioned seven images of Hudson with his grandfather.

“Thats basically code for Nanna & Gramps spoiling Hudzo, tons of mum’s home cooking and my laundry gets done for me,” he continued. “It also means Sunsets and evening walks for dinner. Table for five x.”

The fifth person Anstead referred to is likely his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

Christina Hall recently announced she won’t be posting photos of Hudson

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been fighting over custody of their son Hudson for several months. In April, Anstead requested emergency custody, claiming his ex-wife endangered their child and put him at medical risk. His request was denied after Hall filed documents refuting his claims, and their legal battle continued.

On Sept. 26, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration accusing Hall of exploiting their son on social media. In response, the HGTV star shared an Instagram post on Oct. 2, promising she wouldn’t show Hudson on her social media or reality TV shows anymore.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned a selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Fans questioned why Ant Anstead can show his son on social media, but the HGTV star can’t

After Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his and Christina Hall’s son, fans questioned why the English TV presenter shared images of Hudson when he didn’t want his ex-wife to do the same.

“Isn’t this also exploiting Hudson?” one fan asked in the comments section of Anstead’s post. “I know a lot of celebrities will put stickers of [sic] their children’s faces to protect them more. Just seems judgmental to me to be ok with this level of exploitation but not another.”

One fan wrote, “This is totally hypocritical idc what you say this is publicity,” while another said, “I honestly think if she hadn’t divorced him he wouldn’t have a problem with anything she posted.”

But some fans defended Asntead with comments like, “OMG. Why can’t everybody mind their own business and stop being so judgemental. Every divorce is hard and has 2 sides to the story. Let the men [sic] enjoy the visit from his parents. And if you don’t like him there is always the unfollow button.”

