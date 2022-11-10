Ant Anstead Shows Relationship With Renée Zellweger Still Going Strong

Ant Anstead shared a couple of Instagram posts revealing that his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger is still going strong after his legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall. Here’s what the English TV presenter posted and what fans think of the famous couple.

Ant Anstead shared 2 Instagram posts featuring girlfriend Renée Zellweger

On Nov. 7, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram photo showing two table place cards, one for himself and one for his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. Anstead and Zellweger have been dating since June 2021, following the Wheeler Dealers host’s divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall.

“What a beautiful weekend wedding,” Anstead captioned the image, adding a heart face emoji.

Anstead may have shared another picture of Zellweger in his Nov. 5 Instagram post. The carousel showed several photos of his son Hudson, whom he shares with Hall, dressed as a police officer for Halloween. Anstead shares the 3-year-old with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall.

In one image, the three-year-old posed between two other people dressed as ghosts, who were likely Anstead and Zellweger. Eagle-eyed fans commented that one of the ghosts wore the same hat Zellweger is often seen wearing.

Ant Anstead showed his relationship with Renée Zellweger is still going strong after legal battle with Christina Hall

Ant Anstead posted the photos showing he is still dating Renée Zellweger not long after his legal battle with Christina Hall came to an end.

In April, the English TV presenter filed for emergency custody, accusing his ex-wife of endangering their son. And in September, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration claiming Hall exploited Hudson. The Christina on the Coast star responded by announcing she would no longer show the three-year-old on her reality shows or social media.

Shortly after Anstead was photographed leaving court, he was spotted moving his things into Renée Zellweger’s house. The couple has been living in homes across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California.

But, according to TMZ, Anstead and Zellweger are not moving in together. Sources told the publication Anstead was merely storing some things in his girlfriend’s garage as he prepared to sell his house.

And an insider told Us Weekly that the two stars have “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while.”

“They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything,” the source added. “They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger fans loved seeing the famous couple still together. Many hinted that they wanted the two stars to get married.

“Your turn Ant and Renee,” one fan commented on the wedding photo, while another wrote, “Do I hear wedding bells for you as well?”

Others gushed over the happy couple. “Happy to see you and Renee are doing well,” said one fan, while another commented, “I’m so glad you two are still together. I haven’t seen anything posted for awhile and was wondering. Two beautiful people that found each other!!”

