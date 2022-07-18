Anthony Hopkins Once Revealed What He Found Disgusting About the Oscars

The Academy Awards is usually a prestigious event for actors. But for Anthony Hopkins, there was one aspect of the ceremony that rubbed the veteran star the wrong way.

How many Oscars has Anthony Hopkins won?

Anthony Hopkins | David Livingston/Getty Images

Hopkins is one of the few actors who’s managed to win more than one Oscar. As many know, he first took home the award for best actor for Silence of the Lambs. His second-best actor win came fairly recently when he won for the 2020 film The Father. At 83 years old, Hopkins became the oldest actor to win the coveted prize.

With his second win, Hopkins wasn’t at the event to accept the honor. This led many to question Hopkins’ absence, which he explained in an interview on Lorraine.

“I wasn’t being cynical, I didn’t expect to get it at all,” he shared. “The main contender was Chadwick Boseman, so I went to bed.”

This led to Hopkins waking up to the surprising news that he ended up winning.

“My phone went, and it was a text from my agent saying, ‘You’ve won the Oscar.’ It was about 5 ‘o clock in the morning, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I really couldn’t believe it, I didn’t expect it. The next morning I made a little speech of thanks to the Academy and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and I really didn’t expect such a…it was a shock!”

What Anthony Hopkins found ‘disgusting’ about the Oscars

Despite his victories, there are some aspects of the Oscars ceremony that Hopkins couldn’t stand. In a resurfaced interview with HuffPost, the Thor star was less than pleased with behavior he felt was sycophantic whenever Oscars season approached.

“People go out of their way to flatter the nomination body and I think it’s kind of disgusting. That’s always been against my nature,” Hopkins said. “You know, kissing the backside of the authorities that can make or break it; I can’t stand all that. I find it nauseating to watch and I think it’s disgusting to behold. People groveling around and kissing the backsides of famous producers and all that.”

Hopkins witnessed this kind of behavior firsthand, and asserted he was put off by the sight.

“It’s sick-making. I’ve seen it so many times. I saw it fairly recently, last year. Some great producer mogul and everyone kissing this guy’s backside. I think, ‘What are they doing? Don’t they have any self-respect?’ I wanted to say, ‘F*** off,'” he said.

Even if Hopkins himself was up for an award, he couldn’t imagine himself emulating similar behavior.

“I’ve got the Oscar myself for Silence of the Lambs – and having to be nice to people and to be charming and flirting with them…oh, come on,” Hopkins added.

Anthony Hopkins believed that winning an Oscar was meaningless in the end

Hopkins has shown great appreciation for winning the awards, but doesn’t put too much stock in their imporance. Although the Westworld star found the events enjoyable, Hopkins felt professionals in other occupations were more deserving of recognition.

“I mean, awards are fun. They’re fun. Go on the red carpet [makes snoring noise]. But in the end it’s all meaningless. What about the nurses and the surgeons and the doctors in hospitals and the caregivers? Where are their awards? They saved lives,” he once told GQ.

