Antonio Banderas’ Fragrance Is the Most Popular Celebrity Cologne

Celebrity branding remains popular among singers. But many actors stick to show business. So the most successful male spokesperson for a fragrance might raise some eyebrows considering his movies are rarely in the center of the culture these days. However, Antonio Banderas‘ cologne has more fans than other more contemporary voices.

Antonio Banderas sells a variety of fragrances for men and women

Antonio Banderas attends ‘El Hormiguero’ Tv show at Vertice Studio on January 19, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. | Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Banderas’ looks and natural charisma have been assets throughout his acting career. So it makes some sense that he would be the face for a line of head-turning fragrances. Antonio Banderas Perfumes come in three categories: Seduction, Secret, and Classics. The former two groups have scents specifically made for both ends of the gender spectrum, while the Classics are only listed as being for men.

The actor’s interest in this space is not a new phenomenon. Banderas launched his first fragrance, a collaboration with the Spanish company Puig in 1997, and a men’s scent called Diavolo in 1998. He continued to grow the business while expanding his career on the big screen.

“My relationship with fragrances has been lifelong. It’s part of who I am and, over the years, has become a true passion,” says he says on his official website. “A journey full of aromas and seduction that I invite you to discover.”

The reception to Antonio Banderas’ cologne has been positive from the start. Several of his fragrances have won big in the Spanish and American editions of the FiFi Awards, an annual event celebrating achievements in the industry.

How Antonio Banderas’ cologne ranks among other celebrity brands

An expression of spontaneity and confidence. The ICON, the new fragrance by Antonio Banderas, is now available on TATA CLiQ. #NewOnCLiQ #TheIconAttitude #AntonioBanderasPerfumeshttps://t.co/lKcziGnJCI pic.twitter.com/LHQrcOiP9j — TataCLiQ (@TataCLiQ) July 9, 2021

In July 2022, British outlet HeyDiscount put out a list of the most popular fragrances in the world, using Google search data and social media engagement numbers. When it comes to celebrity fragrances, Ariana Grande is light years ahead of the competition. She earned 4.4 million annual searches for her scents. This is nearly four times more than Billie Eilish, who came in second place with 1.3 million annual searches. Rihanna came in third with 807,600 searches.

Banderas places fifth in these rankings after being looked up 499,490 times on Google. He certainly lags behind his female competitors. But being the only man in the top 10 speaks to his success in carving out a niche.

Other men are also making inroads in the scent game

HeyDiscount’s piece spells out how the fragrance industry is dominated by women. Only 14 men appear in the top 50. And most of them are much closer to the bottom of the list than the top. Aside from Banderas, One Direction (12), David Beckham (13), and Justin Bieber (14) are the only guys in the top 20.

But there are suggestions that more men become more of a fixture in the industry as both consumers and suppliers. According to Statista, the U..S market is expected to grow in the coming years. Younger generations of men have fewer hangups around gender stereotypes and are more willing to put effort into their appearances.

Artists like Tyler, The Creator, who released his first fragrance at the end of 2021, show this is a growing area for celebrity men. So Banderas may have some company near the top of the rankings in the future.

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’: Why Daymond John Says Launching a Fragrance is ‘Overrated’