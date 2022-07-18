Anya Taylor-Joy Reportedly Married Boyfriend Malcolm McRae in Secret

After recently sparking engagement rumors, Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly secretly married Malcolm McRae. According to a report by Page Six, the two celebrities wed “in an intimate courthouse wedding” in the U.S.

Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly married Malcolm McRae

On July 18, Page Six published an exclusive report that Taylor-Joy married McRae shortly after the two were rumored to be engaged.

According to Page Six, Taylor-Joy and McRae married “in an intimate courthouse wedding.” The publication also reports that the two married “in the US before jetting to Australia” so Taylor-Joy can “continue filming Furiosa.”

In Page Six’s report, “Taylor-Joy’s representative did not return requests for comment.”

Anya Taylor-Joy called Malcolm McRae her ‘hobby’

Taylor-Joy and McRae originally sparked engagement rumors in June when Taylor-Joy was seen sporting a possible engagement ring.

The two were first spotted together in 2021 and have managed to stay fairly private about their relationship by celebrity standards.

In March 2022, Taylor-Joy opened up about her love for McRae in an interview with British Vogue.

“I said to my partner [the musician and actor Malcolm McRae] the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do,” Taylor-Joy told the magazine. “He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

Anya Taylor-Joy found ‘joy’ in doing ‘mundane activities’ with Malcolm McRae

Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. Since her acclaimed role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy has had an increasingly busy filming schedule, and she is currently filming Furiosa, a prequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.

When asked about having a long-distance relationship by British Vogue, Taylor-Joy replied:

“Yes, it is, but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have. Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

It’s clear Taylor-Joy makes an effort to enjoy all the time she is able to spend with McRae.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

