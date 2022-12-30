Where Is Emily’s Apartment in ‘Emily in Paris’? Fans Can Visit in Real Life

Since 2020, Netflix‘s Emily in Paris has offered fans a fictional escape to the City of Lights. The Darren Star romantic comedy has spent three seasons adventuring throughout Paris and beyond, showcasing the most gorgeous parts of the city. One frequently-seen landmark in Emily in Paris is the building used for Emily’s (Lily Collins) apartment, which fans can visit to get a taste of the protagonist’s lifestyle. Here’s what to know about the filming location.

Lily Collins as Emily at her apartment in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 1 | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Where is Emily Cooper’s apartment?

Emily’s tall stone apartment building is located at 1 Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, also known as the Latin Quarter. It was once marked on Google Maps as Emily Cooper’s Apartment, but the label appears to have been removed.

The apartment building is part of a bustling square filled with shops and restaurants, including Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) place, Les Deux Compères. (In real life, this is actually an Italian bistro called Terra Nera.) Place de l’Estrapade also includes a bakery, La Boulangerie Moderne, which is featured on Emily in Paris as Emily tries pain au chocolate. The square is just minutes away from The Panthéon, a French monument.

Unfortunately, fans won’t have the chance to head inside Emily’s fifth-floor apartment, as that was filmed on a soundstage. However, there’s plenty to see in the Place de l’Estrapade itself.

How much is the ‘Emily in Paris’ apartment?

.@lilycollins from #EmilyInParis was surprised to discover that her character’s apartment is listed on Google Maps.?#Colbert pic.twitter.com/nA8aUTPDUi — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 13, 2022

With its gorgeous views and prime location in the center of Paris, that apartment must cost Emily quite a few Euros. Thankfully, money experts at New Casinos broke down how much Emily probably pays to live there. Rent alone would cost more than $33,000 a year. That’s quite a stretch for Emily’s estimated annual salary of $46,980. On top of that, there’s the cost of utilities: about $2,372 per year. It’s a good thing Emily has Mindy (Ashley Park) as a roommate to split the bill.

Other ‘Emily in Paris’ filming locations to visit in the City of Lights

After stopping at Emily’s apartment, fans can pop by some other filming spots in Paris. Emily’s workplace, Savoir, makes frequent appearances on the show. However, in real life, the marketing agency is actually an art gallery called Galerie Patrick Fourtin. The gallery is located at 9 Rue des Bons Enfants in Paris. There’s also the Palais Garnier opera house at Pl. de l’Opéra.

Finally, those who want to travel a bit outside of Paris can check out the Château de Sonnay in Cravant-les-Côteaux, France. Emily in Paris fans will recognize the beautiful castle as Château de Lalisse, Camille’s (Camille Razat) family home in Champagne.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 through 3 are now streaming on Netflix.