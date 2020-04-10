Do you remember when Ciara and Rihanna were publicly beefing? It started in the early 2010s when Ciara went on television and made an off-color comment about Rihanna and continued for several years. While we haven’t heard much from them on the issue in recent years, one still might wonder: Are Ciara and Rihanna still feuding?

(L-R) Ciara and Rihanna | Steve Granitz/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

The beginning of Ciara and Rihanna’s feud

In case you forgot, things went downhill when Ciara went on Fashion Police in 2011 and shared her thoughts on the “Work” crooner. “I ran into her recently at a party, and she wasn’t the nicest,” Ciara said of Rihanna (via The Daily Mail). “It’s crazy, because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done in fashion. It wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”

Of course, that didn’t sit well with Rihanna, who later blasted Ciara on Twitter.

“My bad Ci, did I forget to tip you? #howrudeofme,” she wrote, suggesting that Ciara wasn’t as big as a star as she once was. Ciara replied by telling the singer, “Trust me, Rihanna, you don’t want to see me on or off the stage.” What followed was an ultra-shady tweet from Rihanna that said: “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

Seemingly feeling remorseful about the remark, Rihanna doubled back and apologized. She wrote: “Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry!”

Ciara accepted the apology and told Rihanna that she was still a big fan regardless of what had happened. “Rhi, u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows and everything. You threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person,” she replied.

The feud took off again in 2013

Things seemed to simmer down for a while. But the feud kicked off again when Rihanna and her friend Melissa posted a photo of them watching and laughing at Ciara’s “Body Party” video (via Vibe). Although some people viewed it as her showing support for the singer, it appears that Ciara didn’t see things that way. She spoke on the clip in an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 FM and said she didn’t think the video came from a “positive place.”

“I thought everything was cool because I actually saw Rihanna two years ago at the MET Gala after we had the little small back and forth and from what I recall everything was cool,” she said. “So, in my mind I operate from a place of love and pure support. If you would have asked me about her up until this point I would have nothing but good things to say because I’m really happy for her. But I didn’t receive what they did from a positive place.”

She continued to criticize the Anti singer and her controversial behavior in an interview on Wild 94.9 radio.

“I don’t know what her problem is. I think she’s nuts right now, like, whatever’s going on, because for me, it doesn’t make any sense,” Ciara said. “She has a lot of good things going on with herself. A lot of good things I’ve always said I’ve been happy for her. I don’t get it. I really don’t, but I wish her well. I wish her positivity.”

After the interview, Ciara went on to Twitter and wrote: “Somebody please point her in the right direction, cuz she clearly needs love and affection..:)” The tweet is a play on the lyrics to Rihanna’s 2012 track “Loveeeeeee Song,” which features her baby daddy Future.

Rihanna seemingly called a truce

It appears that Rihanna never responded to those comments from Ciara. But it seems like she has decided to let bygones be bygones.

In 2018, she performed karaoke and chose to sing along to Ciara’s breakout hit “Goodies.” The same year, Ciara posted a loving birthday tribute to Rihanna on Twitter, telling her to “keep soaring.”

Aww! How big of them to leave the drama behind and move on amicably.

