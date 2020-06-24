Are Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese Getting Their Own Show?

After the explosive season 3 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, many fans are curious about what’s next for the roommates. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is moving on from the MTV reality series, but what about her fellow “meatball” Deena Cortese?

The two self-proclaimed meatballs took to Instagram Live on June 20 to reveal what the future holds for them.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese | Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

‘Snooki’ talked about her future in television

In December 2019, Polizzi announced that she was done with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “People are really sad that you quit the show,” Cortese said during their Instagram Live on June 20. “I’m sorry,” Polizzi said. “You know, sometimes we have to do what’s best for all of us. I’m telling you guys — I’m not done with TV. I just need to do something that’s more fitting for me.” After Pivarnick’s wedding, Polizzi says she felt “upset all the time.”

RELATED: The Cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Threaten to Expose One Another After the Finale

“Meatballs love to have fun, and we’re just here to enjoy ourselves so. I have like, five shows that I’m looking to do,” Polizzi continued. “I’m not done with TV — it’s not like you’re not going to see me again.”

Is Deena quitting ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Cortese was one of the most upset roommates at Pivarnick’s wedding. After she tried to apologize for their speech coming across as rude, Pivarnick told her, “That was distasteful” and refused to accept her apology. Back at the table, Cortese said she would never film with Pivarnick again.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Chris Larangeira Was Mad At His and Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding

During her Instagram Live with Polizzi, many fans were asking Cortese if she was done with the show. “I’m not saying anything right now because I’m not really sure of how I feel,” she explained. “It depends on how everything is. I can’t go into a dramatic atmosphere. It was fun back in the day because it was just having a good time and drinking.” Now, things are very different. Aside from the drama, Polizzi said the show was easier to be part of without children. “I like it when we’re having fun,” Cortese reiterated. “I’m not a fighter, I don’t like the drama, so it depends on where the show goes.”

Are ‘Snooki’ and Deena going to start their ‘Meatball Show?’

Cortese mentioned something that got many fans excited. “Me and Nicole are kind of hoping that this “Meatball Show” will take off,” she explained. Polizzi and Cortese have been doing Instagram Lives dubbed “The Meatball Show.” Instead of doing them solely on Instagram, the duo wants to make the show a reality. Excited by Cortese’s comment, Polizzi added: “We would love to do a real ‘Meatball Show’ and be able to hang out with all of you.”

Fan questions poured in about the prospect of an actual show. However, the girls could only say: “we are working on getting a ‘Meatball Show’ going.” Polizzi has said before that she wants to do hosting work. Could the “Meatball Show” be the answer to her prayers?

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.