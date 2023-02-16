‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Episode 6 Truth Booth Might Have Confirmed 1 Perfect Match

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Are You the One? Season 9.]

Reality TV dating show Are You the One? challenges singles to find their perfect match for a combined million-dollar prize. Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca’s confirmed status and episode 6’s no-match might help point viewers to at least one under-the-radar perfect match.

Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca’s perfect match status can help determine other perfect matches

New Zealand native Julia-Ruth Smith spent her first night of Are You the One? Season 9 with Brendan Mosca in the Boom Boom Room, as they immediately hit it off.

However, she ended it as quickly as it began, admitting the Australian-based DJ reminded her of her past with an ex-boyfriend.

connections are getting deep ? do you think brendan and julia ruth could be a perfect match?! #ayto pic.twitter.com/6OtbLK38Bv — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) February 6, 2023

Therefore, Brendan moved on with CC Cortez, and Julia-Ruth tried to make things work with Nathan Grant.

Inevitably, they gravitated back toward each other, and the cast voted them into the Truth Booth during episode 5, where they were declared a perfect match. As they are the only ones who have entered the Honeymoon Suite, it will help the cast and viewers determine who else could have triggered the light beams.

CC Cortez and Clay Carey’s no-match can also help determine ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 matches

It seems as though Aqel Carson and Anissa Aguilar are a perfect match as they’ve sat next to each other at every ceremony except for the first when the cast blacked out. Therefore, potential perfect matches included CC Cortez and Clay Carey, as they sat next to each other at ceremonies where the cast saw two and four light beams, blossoming couple Hamudi Hasoon and Mijntje Lupgens, Ollie Andersen and Brooke Rachman, who has also sat next to each other multiple times, and Will Gagnon and Taylor Kelly as they began hitting it off.

However, episodes 4 and 6’s Truth Booths canceled out Will and Taylor and CC and Clay. Therefore, CC and Clay, who sat next to each other during episode 3 and 4, aren’t perfect matches, leaving only Anissa and Aqel as the presumed matches who paired up in episode 3.

During episode 4, where the cast saw four light beams, Anissa and Aqel and the eventually confirmed Julia-Ruth and Brendan sat next to one another.

CC and Clay’s no match could help identify one of the beams as Ollie and Brooke’s as they are the only other couple, besides Aqel and Anissa, to sit next to each other multiple times when the cast received at least two beams and statistically remain an option. For example, Hamudi and Mijntje have repeated several times but it hasn’t resulted in more light beams, likely ruling them out as a perfect match.

Ollie Andersen and Brooke Rachman; Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson are likely perfect matches

In episode 5, Anissa and Aqel remained together, and the cast only saw one new light beam. Therefore, if Anissa and Aqel are a perfect match, that would eliminate Eduardo and Jordanne, Hamudi and Mijntje, and new connection Courtney Rowe and Will as matched couples.

As it’s now confirmed that CC and Clay, who sat next to each other in episode 3, aren’t a perfect match, the only other repeating couple is Ollie and Brooke, who sat together.

"We need to start taking the game a bit more seriously." ? A new episode of #ayto drops tomorrow on @paramountplus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kylGFaIoWF — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) February 7, 2023

In episode 5, several couples didn’t separate, including Anissa and Aqel, Brooke and Ollie, Eduardo and Jordanne, Hamudi and Mijtnje, and Will and Courtney, and the group received two new light beams. Anissa and Aqel and Ollie and Brooke are the only couples to keep repeating that haven’t resulted in a blackout or gotten statistically eliminated.

The pair didn’t sit together in episode 5, where the cast saw one new beam but reunited in episode 6 as the other “power couples” stayed together and saw an extra beam. However, the believed perfect match hasn’t received much screen time together yet. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.