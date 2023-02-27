‘Are You the One?’ Kamie Crawford Says She Defended Roz After Ollie’s ‘Terrifying’ Comment

Are You the One? Season 9 single Ollie Andersen called Roz Odujebe “terrifying” when she told the cast they needed to begin pairing up with new people for match-up ceremonies. The comment offended her, leading to a tense back-and-forth. The episode didn’t include host Kamie Crawford chiming in, but she promised she called him out in a tweet.

Ollie Andersen called Roz Odujebe ‘terrifying’ in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

The Are You the One? Season 9 cast hasn’t had much luck finding their perfect matches so far. After six episodes, they only found one perfect match and received a maximum of four beams at a ceremony.

Following the fifth match-up ceremony, which only yielded two new beams, Ireland native Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe told the cast they needed to start sitting with other people as the same pairs remained coupled up.

the dramatic music mixed with the tweedle dee hat is cinematic gold ? #ayto pic.twitter.com/wIctu62ZkL — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) February 21, 2023

United Kingdom-based Ollie Andersen responded and claimed that no one listens to her because her approach is “terrifying.”

The characterization upset Roz and other Black contestants in the house, including Danielle Bonaparte and Jordanne Deveaux, as they felt Ollie unfairly, even if unknowingly, gave her the “angry Black woman” label. After the ceremony, other singles told Ollie why his remark offended her, and the UK native said he understood. The two met the following day and talked about it, where Ollie apologized for his comment.

Host Kamie Crawford said she called out Ollie on his comment

After Ollie made the “terrifying” remark, it resulted in a tense back-and-forth, and host Kamie Crawford eventually calmed everything down.

As she’s a Black woman, many viewers expected the presenter to stand up for Roz at that moment. In a tweet she posted following the episode, Kamie promised she called out Ollie and other contestants “on that s***,” but it wasn’t included in the final edit.

Love is in the air ? #AYTO is baaaaack with a new season, new host @KamieCrawford and a first-of-its-kind global cast! ? Stream it January 18, exclusively on @ParamountPlus! #paramountplus pic.twitter.com/fr99JPYScC — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) December 8, 2022

“Love him, but we aren’t doing the angry Black woman trope on this here show. Not while I’m hosting it,” she added. During episode 3, Leo Svete chose CC Cortez for a pity date, hoping to make her feel better as she had difficulty separating from Brendan after the blackout.

Leo and CC determined they weren’t a perfect match on the date and got into a tense exchange in front of the house when she called him out on privately blaming her for wasting a date. After the episode, Kamie claimed the interaction got more “heated” than what the episode included and revealed she had to check Leo for “talking wild” about CC. However, whatever the host said wasn’t featured in the final edit.

Roz and Ollie aren’t a perfect match

Ollie and Roz haven’t appeared to cross paths until their heated exchange. She has sat with a different single every time, pairing up with Eduardo Dickson Jr, Mikey Owusu, Samuel Khan, Nathan Grant, Clay Carey, and Hamudi Hasoon.

On the other hand, Ollie has spent the most time sitting next to Brooke Rachman.

me watching the beams ????? a new episode of #ayto is streaming now on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/fk73K1VamN — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) February 23, 2023

They paired up for three out of five ceremonies but hadn’t looked at each other in that light yet as she spent a lot of time with Leo, even though the Week 1 blackout determined they weren’t a perfect match.

When Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan returned to the house to help their castmates figure out their connections, they pointed out the possibility of Ollie and Brooke being a perfect match and sent them into the Truth Booth, which confirmed it. Although they found a perfect match and switched their strategy, the group only saw one beam at the next ceremony.