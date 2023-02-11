‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Anissa Defended Hamudi Online After Their Tense Date

Anissa Aguilar attempted to open up to Hamudi Hasoon during a date in Paramount+-based reality TV dating series Are You the One? Season 9. However, it didn’t go well. She has since defended Hamudi on social media, referring to him as a “true gem.”

After the blackout, Hamudi Hasoon won the following date and asked out Anissa Aguilar, and the pair began hitting it off. They had fun at their private fair, but things turned when she asked him his opinion on adoption, as it might become an option due to her medical condition.

However, Hamudi admitted he hadn’t thought about it and would want his “own” kid. She then opened up about her ex-boyfriend of 12 years, who frequently cheated on her and fathered kids outside their relationship. Anissa got emotional when discussing it, catching Hamudi off guard, who thought she hadn’t healed from her past. Additionally, his response upset her as she expected more compassion.

The situation made them believe they weren’t perfect matches, even before the Truth Booth confirmed it. After the episode aired, Anissa defended Hamudi on Instagram.

She posted a preview featuring their date and explained someone can still be an “amazing individual,” even if they prioritize different things. “Hamudi is an incredible man, a true gem,” she claimed. Additionally, Anissa thanked him for offering a different perspective and noted the two had a “beautiful conversation” after their Truth Booth. “His response from our date was/is completely valid,” she continued.

Kamie Crawford said Anissa ‘stood up for herself,’ but it didn’t make the episode

When Hamudi, Anissa, and the other couple, CC Cortez and Leo Svete, returned from their dates, it got heated when discussing their awkward experiences in front of the house.

Danielle Bonaparte called out Hamudi, and CC shared that Leo privately blamed her for wasting a date, leading to heated exchanges.

After the episode aired, host Kamie Crawford revealed that the interactions got more intense than what the edit portrayed in a couple of tweets. In one, she claimed CC “went the f*** off as she should have” and noted she had to check Leo for “talking wild.”

Additionally, the host claimed, “Hamudi wasn’t having it with CC, and Anissa was emotional but stood up for herself.” During the episode, Anissa didn’t appear to have much of a response to Hamudi after explaining the disconnect between the two. Kamie concluded, “there was so much backstory that honestly could’ve been 15 minutes of the episode.”

Anissa and Hamudi have since moved on with others in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

Before their date, Aqel Carson opened up to Anissa about a motorcycle accident that nearly left him paralyzed, finding it easy to confide in her.

After the house learned she and Hamudi weren’t a perfect match, Aqel continued to pursue her and promised he would treat her how she deserved.

The pair have been inseparable, even creating their own handshake, and the cast is convinced they are perfect matches. Anissa and Aqel have sat next to each other in every ceremony following the blackout and have received at least one light beam.

Hamudi has moved on with Mijntje Lupgens as they began hitting it off after his Truth Booth. They physically connected during the Heaven and Hell party by making out in a closet and spending the night together in the Boom Room. The two have sat next to each other twice and are convinced they are a perfect match. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.