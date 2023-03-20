‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Brooke and Leo Unveil Relationship With Adorable Instagram Post

Are You the One? Season 9 singles Brooke Rachman and Leo Svete seemingly fell for each other shortly after meeting in the villa. Even though the first ceremony told them they weren’t a perfect match, the couple confirmed they are still dating.

Are You the One? Season 9 contestants Brooke Rachman and Leo Svete immediately hit it off, becoming inseparable. They found out they weren’t a perfect match at the first match-up ceremony but had difficulty splitting up to find their partner for the show.

The two eventually separated, with Brooke headed to the Honeymoon Suite. It seemed as though Leo couldn’t get over her spending alone time with someone else, but they began dating after filming wrapped.

After the finale aired, Leo uploaded a video of her lounging in a pool and an edit of their time on the reality TV dating series to his Instagram. “Nine months later and here we are, baby,” he captioned it. The basketball player applauded them for overcoming obstacles and explained they visited Fiji, presumably with their winnings, to celebrate their love and time on the show.

“Who would have ever thought we traveled across the world to find our lifelong partner in Spain!” He continued. Leo claimed their story proves that love at first sight exists and is grateful they don’t have to hide their life together anymore as the show has concluded. “I love you forever,” the reality star closed. He also thanked the producers for bringing them together.

Brooke went to the Honeymoon Suite with Ollie Andersen

After discovering they weren’t a perfect match, Mijtnje Lupgens approached Leo, and Will Gagnon talked to Brooke about moving on from each other.

However, the two liked each other and refused to separate. They also hooked up in the house, preventing other contestants from conversing with them.

Once it became apparent they would have to disconnect and get to know other people, Brooke saw a possibility in Ollie Andersen.

The only perfect match at that time, Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth Smith, noticed it as well and sent the duo into a Truth Booth in episode 7, hoping the answer would help them move on and discover the few light beams they received at ceremonies.

Leo also found his perfect match

Ollie and Brooke were determined the season’s second perfect match, upsetting Leo, who knew she would spend the remainder of the time in a hotel room with Ollie.

They had an emotional conversation about it, and he moved on with Danielle Bonaparte before recognizing Roz Odujebe as his perfect match.

After he and Brooke were declared not a perfect match, Leo won the next challenge and took CC Cortez on a pity date.

They bumped heads multiple times, and he made a few rude comments to her. However, he realized his faults and apologized to her at the match-up ceremony. By the end of the series, the women voted Leo as someone who demonstrated the most growth throughout the season.