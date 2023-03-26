‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: 2 More Couples Seemingly Confirm Romances After Show

After Are You the One? Season 9 ended with the contestants going home $750,000 richer; it seems as though a few couples have remained together. Shortly after the finale, Leo Svete and Brooke Rachman, who clicked from the beginning but were determined not to be a perfect match, revealed they had started a relationship. Two more couples from the show have seemingly done the same.

Eduardo Dickson Jr and Jordanne Deveaux appeared to have stayed together after ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

A few days after the Are You the One? Season 9 finale aired, during which the cast found all their perfect matches; Eduardo Dickson Jr. posted a picture of Jordanne Deveaux sitting next to him with her hand on his leg, simply captioning it, “black trophy.”

As the image appears to be taken outside of the context of the show and due to the timing, many fans interpreted the post as evidence that the reality TV stars continued their relationship after filming.

During the season, the two were convinced they were each other’s perfect matches and sat next to one another at three straight match-up ceremonies. They briefly paired up with other contestants before gravitating back to each other. However, Jordanne figured out the math and realized Eduardo wasn’t her perfect match. Instead, she realized the matchmakers paired her with Mikey Owusu and him with Courtney Rowe.

Shortly after episode 7 aired, Jordanne explained Eduardo matched her description of a partner who isn’t “threatened” by her in the caption of an Instagram post. She continued, “he got to know my mind, my drive, and all the ambition I have that made me everything I am today.”

Danielle Bonaparte seemingly teases romance with Aqel Carson

A day after the finale aired, Danielle Bonaparte appeared to tease a relationship in an Instagram reel. Set to the chorus of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” she included Aqel Carson in the video while lip-syncing to his nickname, “AK.”

Danielle also pointed it out in the caption, “f-r-eee-AK,” which included a heart and a flame emoji. The comment section didn’t clarify a romance, as he and a couple of other castmates only replied with the fire emojis.

YOU get a kiss on the cheek. YOU get a kiss on the cheek. EVERYBODY gets a kiss on the cheek. ? episode 9 of #ayto is now streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/yJNNahQhIt — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) March 8, 2023

Throughout the 10 match-up ceremonies, Danielle and Aqel never sat together. Therefore, their connection never received an edit. However, one episode included her defending him. Will Gagnon called Aqel out in front of other castmates because he didn’t like the 26-year-old kissing Courtney, who he thought was his perfect match.

Initially, Aqel doubled down on the smooches, claiming they were only playful and insisting he treated other women the same way. However, he later apologized when people seemed to back Will. After the conversation, Danielle revealed that she and Will kissed on a date but claimed he told her not to tell anyone. She then told Will, who got upset, and quickly told Courtney about it. The UK native didn’t seem to appreciate it, and they never rekindled their romance while in the house.

Are You the One? is available to stream on Paramount+.