‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Danielle and Taylor Rehash Their Argument on Twitter

Reality TV dating show Are You the One? Season 9 already has its share of drama. Castmates Danielle Bonaparte and Taylor Kelly bumped heads when the former tried to quiet the other and have since rehashed the trivial disagreement on social media.

Danielle Bonaparte and Taylor Kelly butt heads during ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

During Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 4, Taylor Kelly told Eduardo Dickson Jr. that the gossip in the house has started to get under her skin.

She wants the castmates to give her space to remain herself, as she believes she does the same for others. Danielle Bonaparte overheard Taylor complaining from across the pool and asked her to be quiet.

she did not say "just eat breakfast girl" ? a new episode of #ayto is out tomorrow on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/cjT6fR2KoW — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 31, 2023

She also suggested her castmate eat breakfast, crediting her irritability to hunger, as she didn’t get enough sleep to deal with Taylor.

The comment annoyed Taylor, resulting in her approaching Danielle. She told the cast member she wanted to be herself, which Danielle called “a lot.” Following the episode, the AYTO stars rehashed the disagreement through a series of tweets.

Danielle and Taylor rehashed their argument on Twitter

One fan asked why Danielle tried to quiet Taylor and wondered why she didn’t nap elsewhere instead of complaining. Danielle responded, explaining that she overheard Taylor “chatting s*** about people who chat s***,” calling it hypocritical.

Additionally, she doubled down on her belief that her castmate needed breakfast. Taylor replied, clarifying she was talking about others calming her down, only for Danielle to attempt to mute her.

There is no calming me down, zero chill. Maybe just shhh yourself and stay out of my convos from 50 feet away. — Taylor Kelly (@taylork_13) February 1, 2023

However, she admitted she did “need to eat breakfast and take my meds.” Danielle called the gossip “inevitable,” as the group didn’t have any other source of entertainment.

“I was just trying to calm you down because it was too early in the game and the morning to be talking a bunch of nonsense,” she explained. Taylor shot back, “maybe just shhh yourself and stay out of my convos from 50 feet away.” However, Danielle pointed out that the castmate approached her. The exchange ended on a light note as the two joked about Danielle acting like her mom.

Taylor got emotional after others told her that she comes across as ‘arrogant’

After Taylor and Danielle’s interaction, the cast gathered for a challenge. Danielle won and chose Will Gagnon as her date as she thought the two could be perfect matches. Although they connected during it, the upcoming Truth Booth confirmed they weren’t a perfect match.

Following her challenge win, Taylor commented that the other girls needed to step up and repeatedly claimed that she was playing the game correctly.

One castmate told Taylor that others began calling her “arrogant,” upsetting Taylor, who wanted to address the house. Ollie Andersen and Clay Carey owned up to the remark and explained she came across as conceited when insisting she knows everything.

The conversation made Taylor emotional as she doesn’t like feeling judged or having to apologize for being herself. Taylor has sat with someone different at each match-up ceremony and hasn’t developed a strong connection with anyone yet. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.