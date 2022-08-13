‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Reportedly Finished Filming: Who Are the Rumored Singles?

In March 2022, Variety reported that Paramount+ picked up Are You the One?, which previously aired its first eight seasons on MTV. Season 9, tentatively named Global Edition, will feature 22 singles from around the world attempting to find their “perfect match” already chosen for them based on an algorithm. Every week, the cast members couple up and sit next to whoever they believe is their person, and beams light up, signaling the number of correct pairs. If the group identifies all their perfect matches in 10 weeks, they split a million dollars.

Rumored cast for ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

According to popular spoiler account PinkRose, the filming for season 9, which reportedly began around July 2022 in Gran Canaria, Spain, has concluded. MTV’s Catfish star Kamie Crawford is said to host the new season, following former presenters Ryan Devlin and Terrence J. Here is the rumored cast for Are You the One? Season 9.

Anissa Kristine

31-year-old Anissa recently received her Master’s in Educational Leadership. You can find her on Instagram here.

Brooke Rachman

Based in Santa Monica, California, Brooke, 30, has brother and sister Bernedoodles, Duke and Dutchess, who have their own Instagram accounts.

Ciara Cortez

You can find Ciara on Instagram here.

Courtney Rowe

Courtney, 26, is based out of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. You can find her on Instagram here.

Danielle Bonaparte

Originally from California, Danielle, 26, is an NBA hype squad dancer for the San Antonio Spurs and is a dance instructor. You can find her on Instagram here.

Dew Anderson

Based out of Switzerland, Dew frequently posts pictures of her traveling the world. You can find her on Instagram here.

Jordanne Devoe

Jordanne, based in Miami, Florida, runs a swimwear brand, Deveaux Swim. You can find her on Instagram here.

Julia Ruth Smith

Julia, a qualified makeup artist, is originally from South Africa and currently lives in New Zealand. You can find her on Instagram here.

Mijntje Lupgens

Mijntje is a Netherlands-based dancer who competed in the Dutch series Dance Dance Dance. She also performed backup for singer Jason Derulo during the 2018 MTV EMA’s. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe

Crowned Miss Carlow in 2015, Roz is from Nigeria and currently living in Ireland. You can find her on Instagram here.

Taylor Kelly

Taylor is a realtor based in Sarasota, Florida. You can find her on Instagram here.

Are you ready to settle down and find the ONE? ?



Apply for a chance to find your perfect match here ?➡️ https://t.co/8mVtw9sI1A pic.twitter.com/zzMQom21CQ — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) April 13, 2022

Aquel “AK”

Aquel, 25, is an insurance agent. You can find him on Instagram here.

Brendan Mosca

Based in Sydney, Australia, Brendan is an EDM artist under 15grams. You can find him on Instagram here.

Clayton Carey

From Melbourne, Australia, Clayton owns Fitness Concept Gym and was crowned 2020 Boss of the Bay as well as Masters HQ’s Fittest Male in 2020. You can find him on Instagram here.

Eduardo Dickson Jr.

Eduardo is a New York City-based promotor. You can find him on Instagram here.

Hamad Hasoon

Hamad is from Bali, Indonesia. You can find him on Instagram here.

Leo Svete

Originally from North Carolina, Leo has also lived in California. He has since relocated to Florida to play professional basketball for The Basketball League. You can find him on Instagram here.

Mikey Owusu

Mikey is a London-based stripper at UK adult entertainment company, Dreamboys. You can find him on Instagram here.

Nathan Lavish

Nathan, 27, is based in London. You can find him on Instagram here.

I feel like a proud parent after watching #AYTO Season 6 alum, @taiverdes talk all things music with @MTV! ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEnM5q7rbK — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) December 3, 2021

Ollie Anderson

From London, Ollie is the founder of an app, Ping Culture. You can find him on Instagram here.

Will Gagnon

Will, 25, is from Orange County, California, and has accumulated nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok. You can find him on Instagram here.

A release date for Are You the One? Season 9 hasn’t been announced.

