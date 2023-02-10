‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Host Says She Checked Leo for ‘Talking Wild’ About CC

Are You the One? Season 9 host Kamie Crawford hasn’t had to yell at the cast yet, but the reality TV presenter claimed she checked Leo Svete for how he talked about CC Cortez following their date. Additionally, she said the conversation got more “heated” than shown in the edit.

Reeling from the blackout during the two-episode premiere of Are You the One? Season 9, the cast began trying to buckle down to figure out their true perfect matches.

Even though he hadn’t connected with anyone after realizing the matchmakers didn’t choose Brooke Rachman for him, Leo Svete won the next challenge and took CC Cortez on a pity date as she also paired up early with someone who wasn’t her match. However, the two quickly realized they weren’t compatible during the fair-themed date.

On the other hand, Hamudi Hasoon and Anissa Aguilar began connecting, leading him to a date with her. They appeared to have a good time until she opened up about a condition that might prevent her from having children and her past with an ex-boyfriend fathering kids outside their relationship. She got emotional, and he didn’t react well, causing her to believe he didn’t have compassion for her.

They both hashed it out in front of the cast before the Truth Booth, and things got heated between CC and Leo. Privately, he blamed her for wasting a date, upsetting her. She called him out in front of everyone, and he admitted being selfish but rudely told her he didn’t feel a connection. At the match-up ceremony, Leo apologized to his castmates and CC for his behavior.

Kamie Crawford says she checked Leo for how he talked to CC, but it didn’t air

Following the episode, host Kamie Crawford tweeted that the interactions between the couples got more “heated” than what the edit portrayed.

A fan asked for the inside information, and the presenter answered, claiming that CC “went the f*** off as she should have.” Additionally, the Catfish co-host said she had to check Leo for “talking wild” but noted, “he understood.”

I wish y’all got to see more of what went down before the truth booth… it was veryyyyy heated ? #ayto pic.twitter.com/drFAanSGNb — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) January 26, 2023

Kamie continued, “Hamudi wasn’t having it with CC, and Anissa was emotional but stood up for herself.” During the episode, Anissa explained the disconnect between the two, and Hamudi insisted he didn’t believe her past defined her, as another castmate Danielle Bonaparte pointed out to him.

However, it didn’t include Anissa’s defense. According to Kamie, “there was so much backstory that honestly could’ve been 15 minutes of the episode.”

The couples have since moved on

After concluding they weren’t a perfect match, Hamudi has since moved on with Mijntje Lupgens. The two began hitting it off, eventually sealing it with a kiss in a closet during a Heaven and Hell-themed party. Additionally, they spent the night in the Boom Boom Room together.

Anissa hit it off with Aqel Carson after he opened up to her about a motorcycle accident that left her paralyzed.

The two have sat next to each other at the following three match-up ceremonies and haven’t blacked out since, leading the cast to believe they’re likely a perfect match.

While it doesn’t appear that CC has connected with anyone after her early hookup with Brendan Mosca, Leo has tried to move on with Danielle. However, statistically speaking, they probably aren’t a perfect match. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.