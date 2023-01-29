‘Are You the One?’: Where Is Kwasi Opoku Now?

New Jersey native Kwasi Opoku appeared on MTV’s dating show Are You the One? Season 7, hoping to find a partner to calm his alter ego, “Kwasi Beast.” He didn’t fall in love on the show and seemingly left the reality TV community following his season. Where is Kwasi now?

Kwasi Opoku appeared on ‘Are You the One?’ Season 7

Then 24-year-old New Jersey native Kwasi Opoku appeared on Are You the One? Season 7 in 2018.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants, the biology and public health major was described as an “overachiever” whose “alter ego” impedes him from having successful romantic relationships.

He went on the show hoping to find a woman he could build a future with and help showcase his “sweet-natured side.” Kwasi initially hit it off with Asia Woodley before quickly moving on to Jasmine Rodriguez.

They developed a strong connection, but he continued his on-again-off-again romance with Asia until discovering Lauren Roush, someone he hadn’t spent as much time with, as his perfect match. The two didn’t hit it off and didn’t continue a romantic relationship after the show.

Where is Kwasi now?

Following his time on the reality TV series in 2018, Kwasi left the public eye but remained based in New Jersey.

He began doing givebacks in his native country and has since started hosting Ghana-inspired music events.

Additionally, the AYTO? star got into a relationship with a woman named Jasmine, and they started posting couple-related material on social media under Jolie and the Beast. It’s unclear when they began dating, but their first post together dates back to August 2021.

The two got engaged in November 2022, uploaded to their YouTube channel, and are in the process of building a home. According to his Instagram bio, Kwasi won Man of the Year in 2022, presumably due to his charity work in Ghana.

Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos are the only couple from season 7 who are still together

Chicago-based Cali Trepp, then 24, and Miami native Tomas Buenos, then 22, also appeared on Are You the One? Season 7 in 2018. They immediately hit it off and went on a date during the first week.

Regardless, they ended up pairing with other people for the first match-up ceremony before sitting next to each other a total of four times throughout the 10-week competition.

Eventually, it became apparent they weren’t each other’s perfect matches, and they began exploring other options for the final three weeks. While they did find the people the algorithm matched them with, the two opted to pursue a connection with each other instead and began dating after filming.

Cali and Tomas had a long-distance relationship, and he gave her a promise ring in January 2019 before they moved in together in July of the same year. In November 2021, he proposed to her at the music festival EDC Orlando. The couple married in June 2022 at another music festival, the Electric Forest. Are You the One? is available to watch on Paramount+.