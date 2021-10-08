Ariana Grande Singing for Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Will Make Your Year

Ariana Grande is one of the most popular singers in the world. She won countless awards and has a devoted fan base (called the Arianators). Sometimes music fans argue about who has the best voice or the most talent. Grande is sometimes the subject of such debates. However, if you hear The Voice coach sing during a 2014 event for Michelle and Barack Obama, you’ll have no doubt the songstress is talented. Here’s a look back at her mind-blowing performance.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s performance wowed Kelly Clarkson

Ariana Grande perform at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. in 2014| Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP

One of Grande’s early songs was The Way, featuring late rapper Mac Miller. Her talent was clear to many people, including American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson. In 2013, after Grande performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Clarkson was so impressed that she tweeted about Grande, asking who she was.

“Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?!” tweeted Clarkson. “Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!”

Grande went on to make many more hit songs. Earlier this year, she won a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Lady Gaga on the song “Rain on Me.”

Ariana Grande performed at the White House for Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

If you need a pick-me-up, this video of Grande singing for Michelle and Barack Obama will brighten your day and make your whole year. Grande performed at The White House in 2014 for an event titled In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul. Some of the other singers in attendance were the late Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge, Jill Scott, and Janelle Monae.

Grande started with a lighthearted greeting for the Obamas, saying, “Mr. President, Mrs. Obama, what’s up? How are ya?” Her unexpected opening drew laughter from the audience.

Grande chose to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Not many people can sing a Whitney Houston song well, but the crowd was clearly pleased with Grande’s performance. Mr. and Mrs. Obama were quite impressed. Grande even got a standing ovation at the end. If you haven’t already, stop and take a look at what we’d argue is one of her best performances.

‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston

The song Grande sang was a huge hit back in the ‘90s. “I Have Nothing,” was written by David Foster (husband of American Idol alum Katharine McPhee) and Linda Thompson. The tune was written for the soundtrack to the 1992 film The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

“I Have Nothing” was the third single released from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album. Before this single, Houston had tremendous success with “I’m Every Woman” and her cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

“I Have Nothing” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also spent time on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart (also reaching No. 4) and reached the top spot on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.