Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has Moved On to Ricardas Kazinec: Who Is the Wellness Therapist?

After an explosive split, Elizabeth Chambers has moved on from her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. The Call Me By Your Name actor was exposed for cheating on his wife of 10 years in a series of graphic Instagram DMs to other women. The messages described his vivid fantasies of sexual violence and even cannibalism.

Now, two years after calling it quits, Chambers is dating again. The 40-year-old recently made things Instagram official with wellness therapist Richards Kazinec.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ 10-year marriage, kids, and eventual divorce

Chambers and Hammer tied the knot in 2010. The couple proceeded to stay married for 10 years. In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The exes share two children: daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 5.

Accusations against Hammer didn’t start popping up across the internet until March of 2021 when a woman named Effie accused Hammer of violent rape and physical abuse throughout the course of their four-year on-and-off relationship.

To make matters worse, an anonymous Instagram account leaked Hammer’s disturbing texts since January of the same year. The messages appeared to detail a cannibalism kink. After he was “canceled” by mainstream media, he was dropped by his management company, and subsequently fired from any upcoming film projects.

More recently, a docuseries titled The House of Hammer premiered on Discovery+ in September. It explores not only Hammer’s dubious interactions with sex partners but rather the decades of allegations made against his family.

Chambers reacted to the new series in an interview with E!, according to Variety. She said of the experience: “It was heartbreaking on so many levels.”

Today, Hammer and Chambers are choosing to amicably co-parent their kids. Chambers touched on her and her former husband’s arrangement in the same interview. She explained, “We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids.”

In the aftermath of the media firestorm surrounding Hammer’s disturbing behavior, the actor has reportedly sought out rehab for “drugs, alcohol, and sex issues.”

Elizabeth Chambers shows off her new beau, Ricardas Kazinec

Chambers recently took to social media to debut her new romance, whom she cozied up to in a series of PDA-packed polaroid pictures while hanging out in the Cayman Islands. “Happy Friday,” she captioned the image, along with a silver heart emoji on Instagram.

Internet sleuths were already hard at work trying to discover the TV host’s new man. Then, a source revealed to E! that Chamber’s new beau is Ricardas Kazinec. The Lithuanian-born physio and wellness therapist works in the Cayman Islands. His now-deleted bio on the Palm Heights Athletics website read:

“Ričardas is particularly proficient in assisting people to further their knowledge about the musculoskeletal system and overcome pain and injuries, but he also enjoys using body relaxation techniques as a part of his wellness treatments.”

While Kazinec and Chambers have yet to share more on their new relationship, they could have easily crossed paths. Chambers and Hammer mainly reside on the Cayman Islands, where Kazinec works at the Palm Heights Hotel.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ divorce has yet to be finalized, but her friends are already celebrating her new relationship

Ever since going Instagram official with Kazinec, Chambers has received unwavering support from her A-lister friends, including Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn.

Dewan and Munn both commented three red heart emojis. Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd wrote, “cuties,” also followed by a heart. Erin Foster also chimed in, writing: “You deserve it.”

