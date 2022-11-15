The Artists 2022 American Music Awards Host Wayne Brady Is Going to ‘Freak Out’ Over

Comedian and TV host Wayne Brady is taking over hosting duties at the 2022 American Music Awards. Like the viewers watching at home, Brady is a fan of music, and is excited to see what the show’s performers bring to the stage at the iconic award show.

Wayne Brady | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Wayne Brady is hosting the 2022 AMAs

Brady was first announced as the host for the 2022 American Music Awards on Oct. 24. The Let’s Make a Deal host expressed his excitement in a statement following the announcement, according to Deadline. “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” he said. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music and the moves!”

The 2022 American Music Awards air live on ABC on Nov. 20, and stream the next day on Hulu.

2022 AMAs performers

The 2022 American Music Awards will feature performances from beloved artists as well as newcomers.

Music legend Stevie Wonder will be joined by singers Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth to perform a medley of Lionel Richie‘s greatest hits, in honor of Richie receiving the Icon Award at the show. P!nk, meanwhile, will perform a tribute to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John, who died of cancer earlier this year.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will be performing their hit song “I’m Good (Blue)” on American TV for the first time. In addition, three artists will be making their debut on the AMA stage: breakout rapper GloRilla; singer and actor Dove Cameron, who will be performing her song “Boyfriend”; and hit Brazilian singer Anitta, who will perform her smash songs “Envolver” and “Lobby.” Rapper Lil Baby is also set to perform his songs “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Tems, WizKid, JID, and Yola are also set to perform.

The artists Wayne Brady is excited to see perform at the AMAs

In an interview with Audacy ahead of the show, Brady shared how happy he was to get the hosting opportunity, and how he planned to use it as an opportunity to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in music.

“When I got the phone call to host the show, I was happier over the fact that I could be in the room with potentially people that I love, that I listen to,” Brady said. “More so than ‘oh, Wayne. You’re hosting the show!’ [I thought to myself] ‘That’s great! Is Drake gonna be there?! Can I talk to Drake?…’ So as a big music nerd, that’s what I’m excited about.”

“I’m a big P!nk fan” he continued. “I was told just yesterday, by our producer Jesse Collins that P!nk is going to be doing a thing at the very top. So, I’m gonna freak out and I’m going to be very unprofessional, I’m gonna scream like a 14-year-old girl, and then I’m going to compose myself.”

Wayne Brady is currently competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Brady was able to fit in hosting the American Music Awards amid a busy schedule. The comedian is a finalist in the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars with his partner Witney Carson. He’s joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here star Shangela, The Bachelorette‘s Gabby Windey, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

The 31st season of Dancing With the Stars is set to wrap up the day after the 2022 AMAs.

