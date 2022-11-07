As Kit Harington’s Future as Dane Whitman Remains a Mystery, He Admits He Wasn’t ‘Interested’ in Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘Just to Play Someone’s Boyfriend’

Kit Harington made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman in Eternals. He was part of a large ensemble cast, and his character didn’t get a lot of screen time. But, the assumption was Harington would return in future projects and become the Black Knight.

However, one year after the Eternals hit theaters, Harington’s future as Dane Whitman in the MCU remains a mystery. He did just admit, though, that he wasn’t “interested” in joining the MCU “just to play someone’s boyfriend.”

Kit Harington | John Shearer/Getty Images

Who is Kit Harington’s Marvel character Dane Whitman, aka The Black Knight?

Dane Whitman first appeared in the MCU as the nice, human museum guy that Sersi (Gemma Chan) — one of the Eternals — was dating. He wasn’t part of the group of titular superheroes, so he mostly stayed put in England as the story unfolded.

But Dane and his family actually have a rich history in the Marvel comics, as he is the descendant of an Arthurian knight. At the end of the film, Dane finally alludes to this when he hints to Sersi that he has uncovered an old, complicated family secret.

They never truly revealed his superhero status, but the post-credits scene did introduce the Black Knight’s iconic weapon — his ancestor’s cursed sword, the Ebony Blade. All Dane has to do is touch the blade of the sword to obtain the powers of the Black Knight.

Harington admits he wasn’t interested in joining the MCU ‘just to play someone’s boyfriend’

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Dane finding the Ebony Blade in the post-credits scene, he said it was “really exciting to shoot that scene.” However, he says he has no idea what his future in the MCU will be.

“That post credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film’s finished. So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting. I don’t know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don’t know what they are,” Harington said.

The Game of Thrones alum added that before he took the role, he knew that becoming the Black Knight would be a possibility.

“I wasn’t that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone’s boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that’s always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don’t really know,” Harington explained.

“You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don’t know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are.”

Kit Harington’s future in the MCU remains a mystery, so now he’s starring in a new action film

While his future in the MCU is unclear, Harington is taking on a new role in the action-thriller Blood for Lust. Harington stars as the film’s antagonist — a violent, illegal weapons dealer named Ricky.

“I’m playing a pretty gnarly dude,” Harington confessed. “It’s not necessarily a part that I would generally get offered, and that’s quite interesting to me.”

Production on the film begins in late November, and Harington says that he took the job because he’s trying to take on roles that he’s “a bit scared about doing.”

“It’s fun playing a baddie, I think. I spent a long time playing the epitome of a good, honest human, trying to do the right thing that everyone’s rooting for. And maybe this is a reaction to the length of time I was doing that,” Harington said.

Eternals is now playing on Disney+. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.

RELATED: How Kit Harington’s Black Knight Fits Into Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’