As More Duggar Family Pregnancy Announcement Roll in, Followers Still Search for Proof of Duggar Grandchild #29

The Duggar family has announced yet another pregnancy. This time, Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, have announced that baby #2 is on the way. While the Duggar family met the couple’s pregnancy news with much excitement, critics and family followers are more interested in what this means for the official Duggar grandchildren count. Despite Katey Nakatsu’s big announcement, there still appears to be one Duggar grandchild that is unaccounted for.

Katey Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar are expecting baby number 2

Katey Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar aren’t wasting any time when it comes to expanding their family. The couple, who married in April 2021, welcomed their first child, Truett Duggar, in May 2022. They aren’t slowing down, either. The couple took to YouTube to announce that another Duggar is on the way.

Jed Duggar | TLC via YouTube

Katey and Jedidiah have been documenting their life in sporadic YouTube videos. In their most recent video, they shared all of the details of their pregnancy. Katey and Jedidiah’s newest addition is due in late May 2023, just a day after Joy-Anna Forsyth’s due date. They haven’t revealed what they are having just yet. Either way, their newest baby will be in good company. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, are expecting a baby girl in January 2023. Joy and Austin announced, via a gender reveal, that their upcoming baby is a little boy.

Duggar family followers think there is still a missing Duggar grandchild

Earlier this year, when Joy-Anna Forsyth announced her third pregnancy to her father, Jim Bob Duggar, he made a remark that captured the attention of Duggar family followers. Jim Bob noted that Joy’s newest baby would be the 30th Duggar grandchild to join the family. Joy was overjoyed by the news. Duggar family followers found it suspicious.

The Duggar family and Lara Spencer | Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

At that point, the Duggar family had only announced 26 grandchildren. If Joy was number 30, there were three unaccounted-for grandchildren. Most family followers are operating under the assumption that both Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson welcomed new babies without making a public announcement. Both have been spotted in public with new babies. Duggar grandchild number 29 is still a mystery. Is Katey’s baby the mystery baby? Probably not, argue some family critics.

Duggar family critics have thoughts on who might be pregnant

Some Duggar family followers argued that Katey Nakatsu’s pregnancy announcement might have been the missing Duggar grandchild Jim Bob Duggar mentioned. Others, however, are not so convinced. One Reddit user pointed out that Jim Bob commented on Joy’s upcoming baby being the 30th Duggar grandchild months before Katey announced her pregnancy news. If Jim Bob didn’t know Katie was expecting, then it’s impossible that her new addition was counted as number 29. So, who could the missing Duggar grandchild belong to?

Reddit users dug into social media and have come up with some viable guesses. Most followers believe Jessa Seewald might be pregnant with the 29th Duggar grandchild. One user posits that Jessa waits well into her pregnancies to announce a new addition publicly. Based on previous behavior, it is possible that she is pregnant and told her family before Joy and Austin found out they were expecting. Duggar family followers also note that Jessa has opted for some interesting angles in recent social media posts, perhaps to hide a growing baby bump.

If it isn’t Jessa and Ben, Duggar family followers think Kendra Caldwell could be pregnant again. Kendra and Joseph Duggar have opted to leave public life behind. While it’s believed the couple already welcomed their fourth child without sharing the big news, it doesn’t preclude them from another secret pregnancy.

Related A Mystery Duggar Baby Has Family Followers Looking for Answers

Jinger Vuolo, Claire Spivey, and Lauren Swanson could be pregnant with the secret Duggar grandchild, too, but it seems unlikely. Jinger and Claire have both appeared in social media pictures looking slim. Lauren Swanson and her husband, Josiah Duggar, have shied away from the public eye, too, but seem to be taking their time between pregnancies.

If Jessa Seewald is the secret pregnant Duggar, family followers will likely find out eventually. If Kendra Caldwell is the mother of Duggar grandchild number 29, the world may never know.