At Least 1 Duggar Family Member Is Planning to Read Jinger Vuolo’s Tell-All

In 2020, Derick Dillard claimed he would pen a tell-all book about life inside the Duggar family. Derick doubled down a couple of months later and insisted his wife, Jill Dillard, would be co-authoring the non-fiction work. Their book has yet to materialize. Another Duggar, however, is set to release a non-fiction offering that promises to dive deep into the Duggar family. Jinger Vuolo’s tell-all, Becoming Free Indeed, is set to be released in January 2023. While the Duggar family hasn’t spoken much about it, one family member insists they are excited to read what Jinger says. Family followers aren’t convinced that’s a good thing.

Jinger Vuolo will release a book about her upbringing in 2023

Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have spent years trying to make it as influencers. They’ve had a pretty bumpy road thus far. The couple might be hoping a solo non-fiction offering from Jinger will change all of that.

The book, which will release on January 31, 2023, promises to walk readers through Jinger’s early life and touch on her years spent inside the Institute of Basic Life Principles. While stories from her life behind the scenes of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are promised, not all Duggar family followers are convinced they’ll get an unapologetic Jinger Vuolo tell-all book.

Joy-Anna Forsyth will be reading Jinger Vuolo’s book

Duggar family followers have theorized that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar may be livid about Jinger Vuolo’s decision to pen a book. The tension isn’t bleeding over into the rest of the family, if there is any. Joy-Anna Forsyth insists that she will read her sister’s book and is excited to see what she has to say.

In a recent Instagram Story, a fan asked Joy-Anna if she is planning to read the book her sister has due out in January. Joy was quick to answer the question, and she seemed pretty enthusiastic. She told followers that she would be reading the book and was excited to do so.

Some Duggar family critics are pretty bummed about Joy-Anna’s answer, though. One Reddit user suggested Joy’s public enthusiasm might be a signal that Jinger’s book won’t be the tell-all that those critical of the famous reality TV family are hoping for. They theorize that Joy discussing it so openly might suggest the book will offer readers a pretty watered-down version of what happened inside the Duggar home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Jinger Vuolo is the Duggar family member furthest removed from her upbringing

While Jinger Vuolo’s tell-all may not be a tell-all at all, she is the actual Duggar offspring that would be the most likely to pen one. At the very least, she is the Duggar family member who is furthest removed from her upbringing geographically; thus, she is the one least affected by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, at least on a day-to-day basis.

Following her 2016 marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger left Arkansas and hasn’t looked back. She lived in Texas in the earliest years of her marriage and then moved to Los Angeles so Jeremy could pursue further religious education. The couple bought a home in California in September 2022, suggesting they plan a lengthy stay in The Golden State.

In the years since they moved to California, several Duggars have flown out to visit. Michelle Duggar was even spotted in California last year. Jim Bob, however, seemingly hasn’t visited Jinger in California since 2019. Rumors that there is tension between Jinger and her famous father have persisted for a few years. She’s never spoken about it. Perhaps she will now.