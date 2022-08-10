Audrina Patridge ‘Screwed Up’ Her Chance With ‘Gentleman’ Chace Crawford When She Got Back Together With Her Now-Ex-Husband

Audrina Patridge rose to fame in the 2000s as a cast member of The Hills. Since then, she’s become a well-known face on reality TV shows, where fans get to follow several of her romantic encounters.

However, one little tidbit that Patridge fans didn’t know much about was the fact that she went out with Chace Crawford. Recently, the 37-year-old shared in her new memoir that she “screwed up” her chance with the Gossip Girl actor.

Audrina Patridge opens up about her personal life in her new book, ‘Choices’

On July 26, 2022, Patridge released her memoir, Choices. According to her publisher, Simon and Schuster, the book is “a candid and insightful reflection on aughts tabloid fame, the powerlessness and loss of self in toxic situations, and the life-changing power of even our smallest choices.”

In the book, Patridge opens up about her life in ways fans haven’t seen before. She shared behind-the-scenes secrets from The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings. Patridge also revealed information about parts of her love life that were never highlighted by the media.

Audrina Patridge says she ‘screwed up’ her chance with Chace Crawford

Patridge had an on-and-off relationship with Cory Bohan from 2008 to 2017. However, when the pair was not together, Patridge had opportunities to date other people. It happened that in 2014, Patridge briefly went out with Chace Crawford.

Patridge wrote in Choices that she and Crawford first met years earlier in New York City through his manager. In 2014, they reconnected at a friend’s house in Malibu and became “inseparable.”

“I genuinely liked him after these incredible few days together, and I had the feeling it was mutual,” she wrote. Things with Crawford stopped when Patridge decided to resume her relationship with Bohan. Looking back, Patridge seems to regret that decision.

“A big part of me wishes I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just gone out with Chace. He’s such a gentleman and so normal and kind,” she said. “It would have been fun if only I hadn’t let Corey back in and screwed up our chance.”

How Audrina Patridge and Cory Bohan’s relationship ended

In 2015, Patridge and Bohan welcomed a daughter named Kirra. A year later, the pair got married in Hawaii.

However, their marriage ended in the fall of 2017 when Patridge filed for divorce. According to E! News, Patridge also sought a “temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bohan,” with a source telling the outlet that Patridge and Bohan had always had a “messy relationship” and that they “never should have gotten married.” Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

In Choices, Patridge detailed the moment she realized she needed to divorce Bohan, which was when he allegedly pushed her while she was holding Kirra. She also claimed Bohan had cheated on her and that she endured “years of manipulation and emotional abuse” from him.

