Aurora Culpo Says She Allowed Her Ex-Husband to Cheat Once a Year

Aurora Culpo, a lifestyle influencer and sister of Olivia Culpo, dropped a bombshell during TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. Aurora revealed she let her ex-husband cheat on her once a year with a “random” person. Unfortunately, their marriage began to fall apart soon after they had children. Here’s why she allowed the cheating and how she felt about it after they married.

Aurora received a DM about her husband cheating on her

Things hadn’t been going well in Aurora’s marriage for some time. However, she waited to tell her family what was going on because she needed time to process what was happening. Aurora eventually told Olivia and Sophia that she and her husband at the time, Mikey, were having marital issues. She explained they were “struggling with what marriage means.”

Aurora went on to say she received a direct message from someone saying that Mikey cheats on her. She says she spoke to Mikey about the message, and he said it was true and that the cheating happened twice that year.

“I made a rule with him way back when because I was so confident that nothing could ever come between what we had, like nothing would ever be as special as what we had,” says Aurora during the show. “He was allowed to have a one-a-year hookup with a random person.”

Her sister, Olivia, responded, “What are you thinking?” Aurora said only her husband was given permission to have random, annual hookups. She didn’t have the same arrangement because she never asked.

Aurora explains why she allowed her ex-husband to cheat

Aurora doesn’t believe men can remain faithful, so she decided to allow her ex to have a free pass. “This is under the premise that in order to prevent cheating that men kind of need that ability to hook up with one person,” she says during the show. “But it couldn’t be somebody I knew, it had to be something random, they had to use protection. I just don’t believe that men don’t cheat.”

Aurora says she felt ‘betrayed’

Aurora thought this arrangement could work out for her and Mikey, but it didn’t. She says when she experienced it firsthand, she ended up feeling “betrayed.” She tells the producers she initially thought this could be a good thing for her marriage because she had relationships where her partner was sneaking behind her back.

“Other relationships that I’ve had in the past, I ended up finding out that somebody was doing something sneaky, or I ended up finding out that I was the girl on the side, so I gave him the opportunity to have a one-a-year,” says Aurora. “Did it work for me? No, because I felt betrayed.”

Aurora found it hard to believe that during the most difficult time in their relationship, her ex-husband chose to be with someone else. She says that thought made her want to cry.

Aurora and Mikey went to couples therapy, but it didn’t seem to help. According to her, Mikey told her she changed, and he wasn’t willing to adjust the arrangement. Aurora’s mother advised her to stay in the marriage for the kids. However, Aurora doesn’t feel like she can do it. “My feelings about this marriage is that there isn’t really one,” says Aurora.

