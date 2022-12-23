Author of Prince Harry’s Biography Claims That Meghan Markle Wanted the Duke to Be Actor Too

As royal fans know Meghan Markle left behind a career as an actor after she married into the royal family. And while the life Prince Harry led was quite different than the job of a Hollywood star, it’s now being claimed that acting is something the duchess wanted her husband to get into.

Here’s what the Duke of Sussex biographer is saying about that and why she is calling the couple “phony” following the release of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile on the carpet at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Claim that Meghan unsuccessfully tried to get Harry to be an actor

In their Netflix documentary, the Sussexes claimed the royal family had a “problem” with the fact that the duchess was acting when she met Prince Harry. Now the duke’s biographer is claiming that Meghan had been trying to get Harry into acting. During an episode of Harry & Meghan, the pair spoke about Meghan’s acting career being an issue with the royal family.

“The fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning, ‘Oh she’s an American actress; this won’t last,’” Harry said. Meghan then added that her being an American actor was the family’s “biggest problem” with her.

“The actress thing was the biggest problem, funnily enough. There is a big idea of what that looks like from the U.K. standpoint — Hollywood,” the former Suits star explained. “And it’s just very easy for them to typecast that.”

Angela Levin, who spent time with the Duke of Sussex when she interviewed him for the 2018 book titled Harry A Biography of a Prince, has claimed that when they stepped down as working royals the duchess wanted her husband to start acting but it hasn’t worked out. According to the biographer, Meghan had “been trying to get Harry to be an actor. But not successfully as he can’t do it.”

Biographer calls Sussexes ‘ phony’ after ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

After watching Volumes I and II of Meghan and Harry docuseries, Levin appeared on GB News and she didn’t hold back with her opinions of the pair and their show.

“I’m fed up with Harry and Meghan,” she told GB host Nana Akua. They’re phony, they’re ludicrous, they’re spoiled children — I want this now type of attitude.”

Levin wasn’t done though she also slammed the prince for criticizing the royals and saying he longer believes in “hierarchy” now.

What the author said about the release of Harry’s upcoming book ‘Spare’

Following the Netflix docuseries, the royals are reportedly bracing themselves for whatever “bombshells” Harry may release in his memoir after the publisher promised that there would be “raw revelations.”

The actual release date of the book, which is Jan. 10, has also caused some controversy as it is the day after the Princess of Wales‘ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) birthday.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

But Levin thinks the timing holds some other significance as well. She told The Sun: “There’s a plan to almost everything [the Sussexes] do. There’s words that have a second meaning, dates that have a second meaning. I’m quite sure that there’s a plot there. I’m quite sure it’s a celebration of their third anniversary away from the royal family. Everything they do is intentional.”

Levin added: “I think that they wouldn’t want it to come out just before Christmas because it’s very negative, perhaps. People won’t want to buy it. After Christmas in January, there is sometimes an uplift in people buying books. I think maybe they think ‘Let’s start fresh in January.’ I think it would be something Harry would be pleased to have done. Written about himself as he sees himself and as he sees things that have happened to him. Maybe he feels that would have been cathartic in some way. And if it ties in with them leaving the royal family, then it can be a double celebration.”