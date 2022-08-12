Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says

Prince William and Prince Harry were very close with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, growing up. There are plenty of photos and videos of them playing and goofing off during events like Trooping the Colour when they were younger.

But according to a royal author, there was a point when the princes were actually banned by from seeing their favorite cousins. And, the person who wouldn’t allow them to see each other was Princess Diana.

Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Why Princess Diana ‘banished’ the princes from seeing their cousins

As children William, Harry, Beatrice, and Eugenie had playdates and went on vacations together, that is until Diana banned them from hanging out. But why?

Well according to Tina Brown, who is the former editor of Vanity Fair and has written several books about the royals, Diana “banished” the York sisters from seeing her boys after she became angry with their mom Sarah.

In The Palace Papers, Brown wrote that the late princess had a falling out with her sister-in-law when Sarah released an autobiography and “reveal[ed] she had developed verrucae after borrowing Diana’s shoes.” William and Harry’s mom then wouldn’t allow her sons to see Beatrice and Eugenie. Brown claimed that was just one example of Diana’s “pattern of cutting out people in the boys’ lives. Not just any people, but people they cared about — like the York sisters.” Brown said that pattern continued “throughout their childhood.”

Prince William and Prince Harry pose for photo with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during ski trip in Klosters, Switzerland | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Duchess of York admitted to the falling out and that Diana wouldn’t speak to her but said she didn’t know why, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “The saddest thing, at the end, we hadn’t spoken for a year, though I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head.”

Sarah said Diana was trying to get in touch with her before she died

Despite their falling out, Sarah always believed that Diana wanted to make amends with her but died before she could do so. According to the duchess, she later received confirmation of that from a mutual friend.

Princess Diana and Sarah at Sandringham on Christmas | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Also during her Harper’s Bazaar interview Sarah explained that she tried to connect with Diana several times herself but didn’t learn the princess was going to reach out to her until it was too late. “I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn’t matter, let’s sort it out,” she told the publication. “And I knew she’d come back. In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her.’”

As for Fergie and Diana’s children, there have been conflicting reports about their relationships these days but Eugenie is still said to be tight with the Duke of Sussex even after he moved across the pond.

