An ‘Avatar’ Deleted Scene Depicted Jake’s Life Before Pandora

Avatar took viewers to a new world — the fictional moon Pandora and its inhabitants, the Na’vi. Although set in the future, the movie doesn’t describe much of what’s happening on Earth. However, an Avatar deleted scene shows how the main character, Jake Sully, lived before arriving on Pandora.

Why does Jake travel to Pandora in ‘Avatar’?

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | 20th Century Studios

James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster, Avatar, tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic U.S. Marine veteran on a mission to Pandora, a distant moon humans plan to mine for resources. Jake and his colleagues traverse the new world in genetically matched Na’vi-human hybrid bodies called “avatars” because Pandora’s atmosphere is inhospitable to humans.

Jake was tapped for the program because of the genetic matching. His scientist twin brother was initially set to go but died. So Jake, despite lacking his sibling’s scientific know-how, is the closest DNA match with his brother’s avatar.

An ‘Avatar’ deleted scene shows Jake’s sad life on Earth

Avatar explains that humans plan to mine Pandora after depleting Earth’s natural resources. Besides that, the movie doesn’t mention Earth much and doesn’t detail Jake’s life back on his home planet.

However, an Avatar deleted scene (via the S_DOT YouTube channel) gives a glimpse of Jake on Earth. It shows him navigating a futuristic city full of neon billboards, holograms, and crowds of people in a setting reminiscent of Blade Runner. The scene also shows Jake heading home to a small dilapidated apartment.

Jake’s voiceover reveals what his life is like on Earth. He describes how the economy and subpar veterans’ benefits have blocked him from surgery that would repair his spine. And he explains why he joined the Marines and his desire to keep the strong from preying on the weak.

Then the scene cuts to Jake’s social life, showing him drinking and laughing with friends at a bar. When he sees a man abusing a woman, Jake starts a fight and gets thrown out.

“All I ever wanted in my sorry-ass life,” he says, “was a single thing worth fighting for.”

While he lies on the ground, two men in suits approach and tell Jake they need to speak with him about his brother. It’s the perfect lead-up to the events that happen at the beginning of Avatar.

The massively successful movie spawned a franchise

Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time, making over $2.92 billion worldwide, Box Office Mojo reports. It has earned a legion of fans and praise for its groundbreaking visual effects.

The film also spawned the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, quickly becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2022 after its December premiere. It’s one of the most expensive films ever made, with an estimated $350 million budget.

In addition, several other movies are in the pipeline. While filming for The Way of Water, the crew shot scenes for Avatar 3 and 4, James Cameron revealed. Plus, scripts are complete for sequels up to the fifth installment.

On top of all that, the 2009 film inspired Pandora – The World of Avatar. The meticulously designed land at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom opened in 2017. It includes themed rides, attractions, food, and merchandise.