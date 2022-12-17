‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to Stream on Disney+ After Its Theatrical Run

More than a decade after the first movie’s release, Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has finally landed in theaters. The second chapter in James Cameron’s film series, The Way of Water is rapidly racking up positive reviews. But is Avatar: The Way of Water currently available to stream? Here’s what we know about the movie’s streaming release so far.

Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ currently available to stream?

As of this writing, Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t available to watch on any streaming platform. Like many films these days, The Way of Water is debuting exclusively in theaters. It will no doubt come to streaming services later on, but for the time being, it will play only on the big screen.

That means those hoping to see Avatar: The Way of Water close to its release date will need to venture to theaters to do so. It could be a while before they can watch the sequel from the comfort of their homes.

Fortunately, we know where Avatar: The Way of Water will stream after its theatrical run — so, the only question that remains is when it will arrive on the platform.

Where to stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ after its theatrical run

We don’t have an exact date for when Avatar: The Way of the Water will be available to stream. However, we do know where fans will find the movie upon its streaming release. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel will come to Disney+ after its theatrical run. That’s not much of a surprise, as Searchlight Pictures — the studio behind The Way of Water — is owned by Disney.

When the movie will make the jump from theaters to the small screen remains a mystery, but judging by previous Disney releases, it’s likely to arrive somewhere between 45 and 90 days after its release date. That suggests the Avatar sequel’s streaming debut will fall in February or March of 2023 at the earliest.

Of course, as Decider notes, the film could see a prolonged theatrical run if it’s as popular as the original — which means a longer wait for those hoping to stream it.

The ‘Avatar’ sequel saw a solid opening at the box office

The wait to stream Avatar: The Way of Water could be a long one, but it will likely prove worthwhile. The film has scored well among critics (78%) and audiences (94%) on Rotten Tomatoes. And The Way of the Water‘s opening at the box office proved impressive.

According to Deadline, the film raked in a total of $180.1 million during its first two days alone. That includes domestic and international numbers, as the film seems to be drawing audiences worldwide. We’ll have to wait and see how high that number climbs. But the Avatar sequel’s early success suggests it will become as beloved as the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters worldwide.

