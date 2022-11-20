What Was ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer James Horner’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

James Horner was one of the movie industry’s most talented composers. He worked on films from Titanic and Field of Dreams, to Avatar and The Amazing Spider-Man. What was Horner’s net worth at the time of his death?

What movie soundtracks did James Horner work on?

Horner began composing movie soundtracks in 1978. According to IMDb, he holds 167 credits as a composer, from indie movies to huge blockbusters. In addition to children’s hits like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and The Land Before Time, Horner also crafted scores for 90s classics like The Pelican Brief, Legends of the Fall, Apollo 13, and Mighty Joe Young.

His most famous scores come from his collaborations with director James Cameron. The pair worked together on Titanic and Avatar. Both went on to become two of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Horner was nominated for ten Academy Awards over the course of his career. He landed nods for his work on movies like Aliens, Field of Dreams, and House Of Sand And Fog. He took home the Oscar for Best Original Dramatic Score for Titanic and Best Original Song for “My Heart Will Go On.”

James Horner’s net worth at the time of his death

All this success meant that Horner’s net worth at the time of his death was substantial. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Horner was worth $15 million when he died in 2015 at the age of 61.

Horner died in a plane crash. He was piloting a small plane in California when it crashed about 60 miles north of Santa Barbara. The circumstances behind the crash are unknown. Horner is survived by his wife and two daughters.

James Horner’s uncredited work on ‘Hocus Pocus’

Horner received plenty of praise and accolades in his time. But the prolific composer never received credit for one popular tune.

“Come Little Children” is a song that was featured in 1993’s Hocus Pocus. The track was a simple lullaby, sung by Sarah Jessica Parker. According to the official soundtrack credits, the movie’s composer, John Debney, created the song.

However, it has been revealed that we actually have Horner to thank for the tune. Writer D. Melhoff discovered this. At the time, he was trying to find the song’s composer for a book he was working on.

“I actually contacted John Debney first because he’s the one credited for the music of Hocus Pocus,” Melhoff explained on his website. “Alas, I was informed that he didn’t come onto the project until after ‘Sarah’s Theme’ had been written.”

“The original composer was James Horner,” he continued. “But when I tried contacting him, his agent said that since Debney was the one who got the final music credit, it was best if I talked to the studio attached to the film.”

Horner composed the tune, while Brock Walsh wrote the lyrics. Walsh’s other credits include Mixed Nuts, Baywatch, Scream Queens, Pose, and Hocus Pocus 2.

