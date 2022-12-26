‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Composer Says ‘Avatar’ Is ‘What We Could Be As Humans’

After years of anticipation, James Cameron released the sequel to Avatar — Avatar: The Way of Water. This film featured parallels to real life, according to composer Simon Franglen. Here’s what he said about, “what we could be as humans,” as told by the science-fiction flick.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiered in 2022

People visit the Virtual Pandoran Ocean Digital Activation Online at Manila Ocean Park to support The Nature Conservancy | DANTE DIOSINA JR/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Welcome to the world of Pandora — again. Avatar leans heavily on themes of conservationism and humans’ environmental impact, with the Naʼvi closely connected to the planet of Pandora.

For Avatar: The Way of Water, the main characters take on parental roles — uncharted territory for “warrior” Jake, whose main priority is now protecting his family. Fans learned more about the sequel with its official trailer. The film officially premiered in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

“Jake and Neytiri have taken it upon themselves to try to save their world from these hostile colonizers from Earth,” Cameron said during an interview with Variety. “But at what point do you have to lay down your guns?”

“And they’ve got boys coming up who want to be warriors; they’re 14 or 15 years old,” he added, “and they’re feeling that testosterone and that sense of mission. How do you tell them, ‘Don’t be like me?’”

Simon Franglen commented on the themes of ‘Avatar’ — ‘it’s meant to parallel what we should be doing’

As the Grammy Award-winning composer behind Avatar: The Way of Water, Simon Franglen commented on the themes in this production. To him, those themes are meant to “parallel” our relationship with nature on Earth.

“I think Avatar is meant to be a description of what we could be as humans,” Franglen said during an interview with Mulderville. “I think that’s the way that Jim would recall would explain it that the idea of being connected with nature rather than destroying it…“

“I know he said this before — that Pandora is meant to be our good side and then the RDA are meant to be our bad side about how we treat our world and I think that’s exactly how I treat it,” he added. “How I feel about it is that it’s meant to parallel what we should be doing.”

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available on most major streaming platforms. The end credits song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” by the Weeknd already earned over 4 million Spotify plays.

Disney created ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’ for Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

Fans can step into the world of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, complete with bioluminescence, floating mountains, and messages about conservation. Guests can even ride on a banshee with Flight of Passage.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters. The original Avatar is available for streaming on Disney+.