‘Bachelorette’ Fans Frustrated With Jesse Palmer’s Dramatic Announcement About the 2022 Finale

Last week during the “Men Tell All” special of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer revealed news that was supposed to change Bachelor Nations’ lives. However, it ended up being cruise for the members of the studio audience. Palmer made a similar announcement regarding The Bachelorette Season 19 finale after the Fantasy Suites episodes aired last night. Many fans are tired of the ABC franchise over-promising and under-delivering on the “shocking” and “life-changing” announcements every season and they’re not afraid to say it.

Jesse Palmer announces free champagne … for audience members | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

What happens on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale will allegedly feature ‘controversy’

Fans in Bachelor Nation who want to know have already read the spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s season. However, according to Palmer’s announcement, the finale will be “one of the most shocking.”

“Look, I know you’re all expecting to watch the end of that dramatic rose ceremony in Mexico right now,” Palmer said at the end of last night’s episode. “I know you’re all anxious and eager to find out what happens next but unfortunately, you’re not going to see that tonight and I’m very, very sorry for that.”

Palmer’s announcement continued: “Things have just been emotional. They’ve been so dramatic for Gabby and Rachel that we felt it was right to take a moment and to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place. Events that are going to change both Rachel’s and Gabby’s lives forever.”

Next week, fans will get to see “the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history” live from Los Angeles. All of the drama will be addressed from the season and we will allegedly get to witness a “crazy controversy.”

‘The Bachelorette’s next two episodes won’t be shocking according to fans

Many fans of The Bachelorette are desensitized at this point. No matter how many times the franchise promises a shocking finale, they rarely seem to deliver.

“If it is going to be live next week, then HOW does Jesse know that it will be the most emotional and shocking finale ever?” one viewer tweeted. “SO TIRED of being told this before every show and [for] it NEVER [to] be true.”

First, we were told we'd be given "life-changing news" only for it to be a free cruise for the MTA audience … and now we have Jesse addressing us with a segment that seems more like he's about to tell us a national tragedy just occurred … I mean … what?? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QJ3WM7DDn0 — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) September 7, 2022

Another viewer feels similarly, tweeting: “Kinda wild that #TheBachelorette ended with Jesse in some bunker or aircraft hangar being like, ‘We know you want the rest of the episode but instead you need to put your affairs in order and … prepare yourself for some dumb dude being dumb.”

This member of Bachelor Nation is also feeling the skepticism. “I am so ready for this to be the most absolutely buckwild finale of this show ever,” they tweeted. “But I am also wary because Jesse Palmer told me my life would be changed when he gave a bunch of other people a free cruise.” Despite the disbelief surrounding the finale, you can bet Bachelor Nation will tune in to find out how Gabby and Rachel’s season ends.

‘Bachelorette’ Finale and ‘After the Final Rose’ 2022 will air in two parts

Since the 2022 NFL season starts next Monday, Sept. 12, The Bachelorette Season 19 two-part finale is getting pushed back. The first half will air on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The second half, “After the Final Rose,” will air the following week on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Has ‘The Bachelorette’s ‘Men Tell All’ Special Run Its Course? Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Think So