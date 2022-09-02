Has ‘The Bachelorette’s ‘Men Tell All’ Special Run Its Course? Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Think So

This week was The Bachelorette special where the “Men Tell All.” Like many fans, Bachelor Nation alum Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti were disappointed with the special. Find out why they think the ABC dating series should do away with the “Men Tell All” for good.

‘The Bachelorette’s ‘Men Tell All’ featured a ‘life-changing’ announcement that wasn’t so life-changing

Ahead of the “Men Tell All,” host Jesse Palmer promised viewers he would deliver some “news that would change their lives forever.” Bachelor Nation should be familiar with the show’s over-the-top promises, and this time was no different.

The special neglected to address Logan Palmer’s mysterious COVID-19 diagnosis and other meaningful aspects from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season Bachelor Nation was most curious about. Instead, Palmer announced everyone in the audience was entitled to a cruise.

‘Men Tell All’ has to go according to Ben and Ashely I.

As discussed on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, there were some favorable aspects of the special, including the blooper reel. But other than that, the “Men Tell All” was lackluster for the Bachelor Nation alums.

Jesse Palmer hosts the ‘Men Tell All’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The post-hometown rose ceremony was canceled — instead, Palmer announced all of the men were staying. “The content they replaced it with which was a lot of commercials and non-substantial stuff, you feel like the rose ceremony would have been more substantial,” Iaconetti said.

Did the men go into that rose ceremony knowing they were all staying? Was there any suspense to it? All questions that could have been answered if we got to see the rose ceremony.

“I prefer not to even have this episode,” Higgins said. “I think they need to cut [it],” Iaconetti added. “Believe me, nobody in this audience has been looking forward to the ‘Men Tell All’ the most.”

“I wanna see the drama,” Higgins added, wanting to see the nerves a rose ceremony can drum up in the men. “I wanna see somebody sweat a little bit.”

‘The Bachelorette’s teaser for the rest of the season was more exciting than the special itself

Despite their distaste for it, Higgins and Iaconetti pointed out a few positives about the “Men Tell All” special, including the super teaser for the rest of The Bachelorette Season 19. “The super tease for the rest of the season was really, really good,” Iaconetti admitted. “I have no idea where [the rest of the season] is leading and it truly gets me pumped to watch the final few episodes.”

The (Fantasy) Suite Life of Gabby & Rachel. All-new Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kHJaqnJNPM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 2, 2022

“The super tease was great,” Higgins agreed. “The ‘Men Tell All’ felt like an unnecessary break.”

Overall, Iaconetti and Higgins just want The Bachelorette to continue on with the season so that the audience gets what they want — to find out if Gabby and Rachel meet their match.

There are still four more episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19. The show returns on Monday, Sept. 5, with the first half of Fantasy Suites. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see how the rest of the season plays out.

